Dan Patkunas became the 47th different UI Open champion when a strong final round propelled him to a four-stroke win last June at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy. Staff writer JOEY WRIGHT caught up with the 30-year-old former Parkland golfer before Patkunas tees off in Saturday’s first round of this year’s UI Open:
How does it feel to be the defending UI Open champion?
“It feels really good. Honestly, it was probably my first individual win of anything of substance. To on that board with other pretty good names is encouraging. It makes you feel good about your golf game.”
What is the most challenging part of winning the UI Open?
“I’d say it’s a little bit of a combination of the field and the course where you’ve got a lot of good players that have won other tournaments, either in Champaign or in the state or at a national level. And the course lends itself to a lot of birdies, but you can definitely make a lot of bogeys out there if you’re missing greens in bad places.”
What’s it like playing against solid golfers who are vying for the title?
“It’s good to have a strong field. It’s a nice measurement to where you stand. There’s a lot of guys that have won tournaments, not only the Twin City here in town or past UI Open champions, but you’ve got state champions, national college champions and guys that play nationwide. So it’s fun to measure yourself up against other guys that have won some big tournaments.”
The UI Open isn’t all that serious ... but it’s still pretty serious, right?
“We are trying our hardest and you really want to beat the guy that you’re playing against. But at the end of the day, we can all kind of laugh about it. We all congratulate each other, whether you win or lose.”
What keeps you coming back to play the UI Open?
“I’ve been playing around central Illinois forever. I was familiar with the golf course back in high school when I went to Normal Community and we played over here. I got to meet Mike Wallner during that time since he was coaching Centennial. It’s a great tournament to play in.”