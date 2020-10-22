BEN SCHULTZ
➜ No. 36
➜ 6 feet, 3 inches and 195 pounds
➜ Redshirt freshman defensive back
➜ 2019 Champaign Central graduate
Even while redshirting, what did you learn in your first year with Illinois football?
First of all, the thing I learned a lot is new techniques and coverages and just more about the game in general. But also outside of football I learned more about time management. ... There’s a lot going on, just being able to manage everything and learn at the same time.
What was the redshirt experience like for you, so far as not being able to play in any games?
It was difficult, but I think I improved a lot. Got a lot stronger, gained a lot of weight, was able to practice against the starting offense on scout team. So I was able to get the feel of not actually playing in a game but competing in practice. ... It would’ve been nice to play in a game, but you’ve just got to be patient and work with the process, especially being a walk-on and all that.
What is it like being part of the scout team?
Just got to give the guys good looks ... learning what (opponents) do, trying to mimic what they do to prepare the starting offense for that week. It’s an important role because you’ve got to give them all you’ve got, kind of mimic the physicality and their schemes to prepare them.
Are there any teammates you especially connected with in that time?
A guy that we all look up to is (defensive back) Nate Hobbs. He’s a senior. He has a lot of experience. He’s been starting since his freshman year, and now that the safeties and corners are merged, he’s great to look up to. He’s a great guy and a great leader.
Dylan Thomas
➜ No. 85
➜ 5 feet, 11 inches and 185 pounds
➜ Sophomore wide receiver
➜ 2018 Monticello graduate
You redshirted last season because of a torn labrum. What did you wind up gaining from the campaign despite being out?
Not being able to physically practice obviously is tough, but I was able to get in the weight room a lot more which helped me a lot, just getting my strength better. I think the biggest part for me was just the mental aspect of the game. Just watching film and stuff every day has helped me a lot. I’ve been able to see things on the field that I hadn’t been able to see before. Everything is starting to slow down for me, I guess, which is really big in football.
What do you mean when you say things are slowing down for you?
It’s honestly night-and-day different. In high school, you don’t really have to look at where the safety’s depth or the corner, how his body language is or stuff like that. But in college you have to. If you can understand where the safety’s depth is at, you can be like, OK, he’s at 15 yards and not 12, he’s more likely to be in cover-2 than cover-4. When I see stuff like that, it instantly clicks for me — what coverage they’re in and how that affects what I’m doing in my position.
How have you been affected by not getting to play in games the last two years?
In high school you just play. Especially coming from a small town, you get to play and have opportunities when you’re younger just because of the numbers game. But definitely coming here has made me appreciate the game more because I know it’s going to mean a lot more to me (to play) than maybe a guy that’s coming in as a freshman and gets an opportunity right away, because I’ve had to grind and work a little more.