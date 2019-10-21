CHAMPAIGN — Jake Hansen doesn’t know where the victory cigars came from in the Illinois locker room following Saturday’s upset win against No. 6 Wisconsin. All the Illini redshirt junior linebacker knew was he was going to grab one.
The 24-hour clock had already started. It’s pretty standard fare from coaches, including Illinois’ Lovie Smith. Whether it’s celebrating a win or reflecting on a loss, both have a one-day window. Then focus shifts to the next game.
For the Illini (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten), that’s an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday at Purdue (2-5, 1-3).
“The air smells a lot better,” Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said Monday afternoon about life after a big win. “The food tastes a lot better. Everything is better. It’s just natural. That’s the reward that comes with winning. The vibe is up. The kids’ confidences are up.
“We saw them this morning in meetings and workouts already. They’re bouncing around and excited to get going for this weekend. Once again, this weekend is going to be a tremendous challenge because this team is a lot better than most people think. I know their record is down a little bit compared to what they’ve been in the past, but when you watch film on them, they do a really good job.”
Post-upset celebrations were pretty low key for the Illinois football players. At least the ones that were available to the media Monday afternoon.
Hansen spent it with his family and teammates. Redshirt senior running back Reggie Corbin hung out with the Illini offensive line before sleeping for about 12 hours. Redshirt junior wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe’s brother, Daniel, was in town and they spent the night with fellow former Southern California teammate Trevon Sidney.
“We actually went to go visit Trevon because Trevon recently had surgery,” Imatorbhebhe said. Sidney was injured at Minnesota on Oct. 5 and didn’t play the last two weeks. “After that got some food and went home and slept. I’m not someone that really likes to go out — especially not now in my career. I want to stay focused. I enjoyed my night with my brother.”
While the celebration period has passed, that doesn’t erase what Illinois did in beating a top 10 team for the first time since 2007 and snapping a 24-game losing streak overall against ranked opponents.
“Our guys had, once again, a tremendous opportunity that 99 percent of the country thought we couldn’t do,” Rod Smith said. “I love those type of opportunities. What a feeling, mainly for our guys because they finally busted through. We came so close so many times, and now they have something to hang their hat on. It doesn’t mean it’s going to happen every weekend, but it just gives them something in their tool belt they can rely on the next time they’re in the same type of situation.”
Lovie Smith called beating Wisconsin the “signature win” of his time at Illinois. It had special meaning for his veteran players, too.
“It doesn’t make up for all the losses we had,” Hansen said. “But it’s just more fulfilling when we get that win against a No. 6 Wisocnsin team when they’re coming in here and we’re 31-point underdogs. It gets you really excited for what the future holds for us the rest of the season because we still have a long season ahead of us.”