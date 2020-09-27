CHAMPAIGN — Brad Nichols wanted to clear the air.
The 1999 Normal U-High graduate reached out unprompted to The News-Gazette last month when he saw his name included within an August article about Kaleb Carter being named as Centennial High School’s new athletic director.
“People could insinuate or infer that I did something wrong,” the 39-year-old Nichols said. “There’s nothing further from the truth there.”
Nichols was one of two final candidates for the Centennial AD position. That much is clear.
But his status in the hiring process became muddled when a July 13 press release from Unit 4 School District indicated Nichols had been named the new Centennial athletic director. Except, less than an hour later, the message was retracted. Carter was named the school’s AD on Aug. 10.
“I personally didn’t even know they had sent a press release saying I was the guy,” Nichols said. “This was the first time I saw that, when I read (The News-Gazette) article.”
Nichols’ brief link to Unit 4 Schools included him accepting a job offer, resigning from a role in Iowa, selling his family’s home and ultimately turning down the chance to work at Centennial.
“It’s been a headache,” Nichols said. “Obviously, I’m sure Unit 4 had their headache as well.”
Showing interestNichols was preparing for his fourth year as principal and district athletic director at Missouri Valley (Iowa) Middle School when he saw the high school AD opening at Centennial, created by Tony Millard departing in June for the Oswego East AD job.
Nichols’ wife gave birth to the couple’s first child last December. The inability of family members, largely living in central Illinois, to visit because of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed Nichols to seek a job closer to those family members.
Nichols said he received an initial interview with Unit 4 officials on June 25 and had a second interview on July 7.
“Thirty minutes (after the second interview) they called me back and offered me the job,” Nichols said. “Obviously, my wife was pretty excited to get back to her family and excited for my son to grow up around his grandparents.”
After looking at financial details — and despite realizing he’d both be taking a pay cut and forgoing full-family medical insurance — Nichols said he accepted the Centennial AD job on July 9.
Nichols subsequently received Unit 4-specific human resources paperwork and tax documents from Centennial principal Chuck Neitzel — all of which was provided to The News-Gazette — and said he filled it out and sent it back “two hours later.”
“That same day, Ken called to ask me what my official start date was going to be,” said Nichols, referencing Ken Kleber, Unit 4 assistant superintendent of human resources and organizational effectiveness. “He told me to get a hold of Principal Neitzel to pick a date. ... It seemed like a done deal to me.”
Neitzel did not respond to a request for comment.
From there, Nichols went through a whirlwind of major decisions ahead of two July 13 board meetings — one Unit 4’s, the other Missouri Valley’s.
Nichols’ father-in-law traveled to Champaign to help Nichols and his wife connect with a realtor and view potential new houses.
On July 12, Nichols accepted one of two offers on his family’s Iowa home. Nichols officially offered his resignation to the Missouri Valley School Board at its July 13 meeting.
“I head home that night. I get a call from Ken about 10:30,” Nichols said. “And I’m thinking, ‘OK, my phone’s ringing. It’s 10:30 at night.’ I’m guessing Ken’s just calling to say, ‘Hey, we had our meeting, you’re good.’”
Change of plans
What transpired instead completely changed the course of Nichols’ future.
“(Kleber) told me that the Unit 4 board tabled my contract. They didn’t discuss it at the board meeting,” Nichols said. “Obviously, I was pretty shocked.”
Nichols said that Kleber relayed to him during that July 13 phone call that “the concern that the board had was that there were internal candidates that did not get the position that were upset.”
Kleber declined to comment on the Unit 4 board’s internal procedures.
Nichols’ bio appeared in a press release sent the night of July 13 by Unit 4 director of communications David Brauer.
The press release was titled “Unit 4 Board of Education Approves Four Appointments Monday,” the first of which was Nichols’ as the Centennial AD.
Kleber called the press release’s publication “an honest mistake by one of our communications team members.” Kleber added that Brauer “didn’t hear the portion of the meeting where the board tabled the appointment agenda item,” with Kleber pointing out the pandemic limits in-person attendance at board meetings.
“I did have a conversation with Brad, and I told him we had some internal candidates and when they weren’t selected, people wanted to know why,” Kleber said. “That’s not particularly unusual when you do lots of interviews — people question, ‘Hey, why was this person hired over the other?’”
Nichols said that Kleber told him during their July 13 post-board meeting conversation that “(Kleber) was pretty confident they were going to vote on it that Thursday (July 16).”
Kleber said “the board was prepared to move forward with Brad’s appointment” despite the July 13 tabling, and a special meeting was slated for July 16.
“Ultimately everybody we hire is subject to board approval,” Kleber said, “and the board correctly did its due diligence and wanted to discuss the finalists.”
Back and forth
Board president Amy Armstrong told The News-Gazette she and other board members were “pleased that we had two excellent finalists to choose from for this position.”
“We are excited to have Mr. Carter as our new athletic director at Centennial and look forward to watching him lead the Chargers for many years to come,” Armstrong said. “Mr. Nichols was also a great candidate, and we wish him all the best.”
After the vote on his confirmation was delayed, Nichols felt uncomfortable accepting the exact same offer he was given prior to the July 13 board meeting.
“I don’t necessarily want to have to walk on eggshells and look over my shoulder and see who’s upset that I was offered the position and took the position to lead the athletic department,” Nichols said.
Nichols said he asked Kleber in a July 15 phone call for two specific assurances: a multi-year contract and full-family medical insurance.
The former request was made before the IHSA announced its revised 2020-21 calendar.
At the time of his request, Nichols said it was not clear if he’d have the chance to make a true impression in his first year as Centennial’s AD, given high school sports were not guaranteed.
Nichols said Kleber called him back later that afternoon and told him those requests were not possible.
“It was at that point that I told Ken, ‘I’m going to stay where I am,’” Nichols said.
Kleber declined to discuss his “private conversations” with Nichols about potential changes to his contract.
“Brad declined the position,” Kleber said. “He was an excellent candidate, and we wish him well.”
Moving on
Shortly after speaking with Kleber on the night of July 13, Nichols said he reached out to Missouri Valley officials inquiring about the status of his recently-resigned roles in that district.
He said he was told he’d be welcomed back, and Nichols currently is the middle school principal and one of two athletic directors.
Although Nichols ended up resuming work in his prior positions, he was unable to find an available home to purchase in Missouri Valley. So he and his family moved about 30 minutes southwest, to Bennington, Neb.
“Certain things about this have caused a little bit of a bad taste to be left in my mouth about how this played out,” Nichols said, “because I would’ve never sold my house here if I was intending on staying.”
Nichols also said he hopes Carter isn’t negatively affected by the search process.
“It gets a little bit muddled when I see my name in (the story about his hiring) as something weird happened,” Nichols said. “I don’t want him to feel like that, because ... it seems like he’s a great candidate. It seems like he’s going to do a good job, and I hope he does.”