CHAMPAIGN — A capacity crowd at Champaign Central’s North Gym had plenty to cheer about on Saturday night.
Both Champaign Central and Centennial’s alumni teams commanded portions of the second annual Coleman Carrodine Alumni Game before the Chargers’ alums pulled away in the second half of a 115-103 victory.
“It’s good to see everybody, good to come back to my hometown,” 2015 Centennial graduate and the game’s most valuable player Terrion Howard said. “I don’t even live here anymore. I live in Arizona, but it’s always good to come back and see everybody.”
Like last year’s game — which Central won 124-82 at Centennial’s Coleman Carrodine Gym — the outcome was secondary to the spectacle.
Empty seats were nearly impossible to come by on either side of the gym that Central opened in 2020.
Doors opened two hours before the game’s scheduled 6 p.m. tip-off, which in practice took place about 20 minutes late because of a ceremony to honor late Champaign Central coach Lee Cabutti and a presentation of scholarships to a pair of recent graduates from both schools. Cabutti passed away last September at age 97.
“People had fun. It was peaceful,” organizer Sonny Walker said. “We had a great turnout. I’m super excited and super proud.”
Those ceremonies followed the debut of a three-point shootout that featured two players from each team.
2020 Central graduate Pryce Punkay outlasted former Maroon A’Kieon Gill and former Chargers Howard and Michael Finke, defeating Finke in a tiebreaking final round in which he scored 13 points to Finke’s 11.
“I was honestly kind of nervous (in the) first round, but I made a couple of shots,” Punkay said. “The second round went by, saw Michael go first and knew the number I needed to get. So that was kind of nice, knowing that.”
Howard, however, would have the last laugh. He earned most valuable player honors after scoring 30 points and draining five three-pointers, three of which came during Centennial’s 36-26 scoring edge in the second quarter. Howard’s scoring output matched that of teammate Deon Ward and the two finished tied for the game high in that category.
“We just remembered last year,” Howard said. “I hold a grudge. I always play with a chip on my shoulder, and I came out (Saturday night) and showed it.”
That quarter allowed the Chargers to overcome a 22-20 deficit at the end of the first quarter.
The Maroons’ early lead came thanks to 2005 Central graduate Spencer Johnson, who followed his MVP-winning 2022 effort with nine points in the first frame and 27 points overall.
“We got those guys pretty good last year, so we knew they were going to come out ready to go with a little bit more intensity,” Johnson said. “Hats off to them. They were the better team (Saturday night). We just look forward to doing this again next year.”
Centennial built its lead to 86-72 by the end of the third quarter as Finke scored 10 of his 18 points, including a pair of threes.
His 18 points edged the 16-point outing of his brother, Tim, who graduated from Central in 2018. It was the duo’s first time playing against each other in a competitive setting.
“It was fun,” Michael said. “I let him get that four-point shot at the end of the game, but he stopped me a few times in the post. It was fun. We have a lot of competitiveness.”
The Maroons’ last gasp came early in the fourth quarter when they mounted a 9-0 run in the opening 59 seconds of the quarter.
Gill opened it up with a three-point opportunity but missed the ensuing free throw after his made bucket before Jordan Walker and Johnson connected on consecutive baskets in the paint. Gill hit a three-pointer shortly after to cut the Chargers lead to 86-81.
But that was all the Maroons could manage as Howard broke the run with a triple and the Chargers never again looked back.
“This game is fun,” said 2004 Centennial graduate Trent Meacham, who played and coached Centennial alongside Steve Holdren. “It’s fun to compete. It’s fun to put on your old high school jersey (against) a crosstown rival. ... It’s fun to compete with, especially guys from different eras a little bit.”
Central was announced as the winner of the first annual Coleman Carrodine Cup prior to the start of the game. Each school can earn points based on head-to-head results in each sport and earn points based on which team has the highest cumulative grade-point average. Central earned 28 points in 2022-23 compared to Centennial’s 21.
With Unit 4 set to open the 2023-24 school year on Aug. 14, things are already off to a strong start.
“It’s a great way to say, ‘OK, school is coming, so let’s come together and let’s have a great time,’” Champaign school district Superintendent Shelia Boozer said. “It’s just a great way to kick off the school year, and we’re really excited about it.”