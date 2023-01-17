The anticipation will build in the next three weeks for a boys' basketball game pitting longtime rivals Champaign Central and Centennial.
And when the two teams meet on Feb. 7 at Combes Gym on the Central campus for the first time this season, a quick turnaround will ensue before the two Unit 4 programs play again for the second time this season.
Central announced Tuesday afternoon the scheduled game between the Maroons and Chargers that was postponed this past Friday night because of a mechanical issue involving the baskets at Coleman Carrodine Gymnasium on the Centenial campus will now take place at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 at Centennial.
"It was a disappointment when we didn't get to play that," veteran Centennial coach Tim Lavin said. "The baskets have cable wires hooked to them and strapped to all of them. The last time they came and checked, they saw some wires that were kind of frayed. It’s better safe than sorry. They were in here on Saturday getting them fixed."
Even without playing Centennial this past Friday, the Maroons (5-13) just completed a whirlwind stretch of four games spread across three days in two different shootouts at Bloomington Central Catholic and Morton. Central is set to hit the road again on Wednesday to start play in the Salem Invitational, with the Maroons playing Mt. Vernon at 6:30 p.m. in a first-round game.
Centennial (11-8) has a Big 12 road game against Peoria Manual on Tuesday night before hosting Kankakee at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in its first home game since defeating Danville 50-43 on Jan. 6.
The second game between Centennial and Central this season happens only two days before the start of the postseason and will now count as the final regular season game for both teams.
The teams could possibly meet for a third time this season, too. Combes Gym will host a Class 3A regional this season, and Centennial is in the same sub-sectional, but postseason pairings aren't set to be unveiled until Feb. 10.
"I’m sure it’ll be fun when it comes time to play them," Lavin said. "Everybody gets up for that game."