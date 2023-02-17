CHAMPAIGN — The Centennial boys’ basketball team didn’t need three overtimes this time around to beat Champaign Central.
The Chargers clinched a season sweep against the Maroons with a 64-49 triumph on Thursday night at Coleman Carrodine Gym. At least one broom was evident above the top of the postgame court storm.
“It was a good win both times,” Centennial senior Sathvik Thatikonda said. “The first time was pretty hard. We didn’t have two of our starters. Obviously (Thursday night) was different. We had Preston (Sledge) back and we were able to maintain the tempo.”
The nightcap of the season series lacked the late-game excitement of the Chargers’ 75-72 triple-overtime win on Feb. 7 at Combes Gym.
But Centennial (15-14) wasn’t always comfortable en route to Thursday’s result.
An early advantage on the glass propelled the Maroons to a 16-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. That lead swelled to 29-17 on the strength of 10 first-half points from Sledge.
Enter Axel Baldwin, who keyed a 9-2 scoring edge for the Maroons (8-20) in the early minutes of the third quarter to cut the deficit to 31-26.
“That’s what he does,” Central assistant coach PJ Keaton said. “He can get going at any time all the time. The only thing you need to see is one go in and then next thing you know, three or four go in. He’s just a great player.”
Keaton filled in for Central coach LeConte Nix on the sidelines, with Nix out sick.
The Chargers worked to gain the momentum back quickly thereafter. Central’s David Riley drilled a three-pointer with 3:30 left in the frame but Sledge connected on an off-balance mid-ranger for his first basket of the frame soon after.
After that strike made Centennial’s lead 35-26, the Chargers finished strong.
“It looked like they wanted it more than we did,” Centennial coach Tim Lavin said. “That we were just kind of satisfied with that first half. We just got a couple of stops and Preston had a couple layups in there and we got it stretched to eight or 10 (points).”
All of Baldwin’s team-high 11 points came in the third quarter while Riley and Chris Chen finished with 10 points apiece.
Sledge led the Chargers with 18 points. Thatikonda added 13 points, Todd Makabu scored 11 points and Grady Makabu chipped in 10 points.
“When (Preston is) doing that, it helps us tremendously,” Lavin said. “Sometimes, he gets a little frustrated with himself and then loses a little focus on what needs to be done, but when he gets to the basket and he makes a couple, feels good about himself and then he’s better defensively and it just helps us tremendously.”
It was the final regular-season game for both teams. Centennial will play Normal West and Central will face Mahomet-Seymour in Class 3A regional play on Feb. 22.
It also marked the renewal of the scheduled meeting between the teams on Jan. 13 that was postponed due to mechanical issues with the baskets at Carrodine Gym.
“I’m actually glad we played Central (in the) last game,” Thatikonda said. “Everyone showed out. Obviously, it was very loud and it was very hard for us to focus. But we pulled through as a team and everyone played together, played well and we got the win.”