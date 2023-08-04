Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — Centennial football enjoyed one of its most successful seasons in recent memory in 2022.
The Chargers — who enter the 2023 season as the third-ranked team in The News-Gazette’s preseason Top 10 rankings — began the season with seven straight wins and qualified for the Class 6A playoffs for the second year in a row.
They finished 7-3 after losing to eventual state quarterfinalist Crete-Monee in the first round of the postseason.
It was a solid step forward based on where the program was a few years ago. The seniors on last year’s team were freshmen when the Chargers endured a winless 0-9 season in 2019.
“Last year, we saw a lot of good things that happened and then a lot of not so great things that happened,” senior linebacker Kodiac Pruitt said. “But as a team, we overcame that and we came together.”
Gone are some of the top contributors to last year’s team. All-Big 12 Conference first-team picks Brandon Harvey, Jemir Hall and Jacob Bailey have since graduated.
Returning are a talented crop of players that includes first-team All-Big 12 defensive lineman Jack Barnhart and All-Big 12 second-team designations in quarterback Kellen Davis and offensive lineman Jeremiah Young.
“He’s a good quarterback,” Young said of Davis. “I know he can get it out and he can escape if he needs to.”
Among Barnhart’s 105 tackles last season were five sacks while also notching a fumble recovery in 2022. Davis passed for 1,031 yards and seven touchdowns while only throwing three interceptions last season. He added 344 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
“I saw the team go through that 0-9 season and we suddenly increasingly got better and got better records each year,” Barnhart said. “I hope to just keep that going just little by little, so the next teams and the underclassmen coming up just keep it going.”
Unsavory memories from Jackson’s 0-9 debut as the Chargers’ coach are firmly in the rearview mirror as the program has evolved into a Big 12 competitor.
That winless season included a 96-14 loss to Peoria in the opening week of the season as well as a loss to Urbana in the eighth week of the season. The Tigers have played just two varsity games since.
“I bring (the Peoria game) up probably more often than people would like just as a constant reminder of how far we’ve come and where we’ve come from,” Jackson said. “It feels awesome. It means hopefully we’re doing something right.”
According to Jackson, Centennial now boasts between 95 and 100 players within the program.
“We can’t have more than 104 because that’s all the helmets we have,” Jackson said.
The program’s success has led to an uptick in energy within the school’s hallways.
“Everyone’s super invested in us and you’ve always got people in school, wearing your jersey on Fridays, telling you good luck,” Barnhart said. “It’s super cool to see.”
The recent wins have also helped the program’s alumni find roster spots at the next level, with 11 former Chargers — including Harvey and Hall — currently playing college football.
“You name it, Brandon did it in terms of being a leader for our team,” Jackson said. “That’s what’s really hard to replace. So I don’t think you necessarily replace him per se, but you look to other younger guys to step up and fill a similar role as leaders.”
A tough Big 12 schedule awaits the Chargers, who will play their lone nonconference game at Decatur Eisenhower on Oct. 13.
Centennial opens with its only Saturday game on Aug. 26 — a 2 p.m. kickoff at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign against cross-town rival Urbana — before making back-to-back trips to Peoria to face Manual and Richwoods.
The Chargers are technically the home team against Champaign Central on Sept. 15 at the field both teams share.
“In my vision, us, Central and Urbana, all three should be competing for the Big 12 championship,” Jackson said. “That should run through Champaign, not through Peoria, not through Bloomington-Normal, through here in our town.”
That Week 4 rivalry game against the Maroons leads into a road test at Danville and a home game against Bloomington to round out the middle of the season.
A home game against Peoria Notre Dame and road games with Eisenhower and Normal West close the regular season. The game against the Wildcats could serve as a de-facto Big 12 title game after West’s 9-2 season a year ago and the fact Normal West beat the Chargers 7-0 to win the Big 12 title on Centennial’s home field a year ago.
“We kind of just take it one week at a time and focus on who we’re playing that week,” Jackson said. “We have to try to be successful against this team and then we can worry about who’s coming the next week after that, so we don’t necessarily look too far ahead.”
The prospect of just four true home games — only three of which fall on Friday nights — won’t derail the Chargers’ enthusiasm.
“You’re just sitting there and watching the clock, waiting for school to get out so you can go prepare for the game,” Barnhart said. “It’s kind of unexplainable, just the feeling you get like in no other sport I’ve felt it. Not in wrestling, not when I played baseball either. Football just gives me a different feeling.”