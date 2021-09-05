CHAMPAIGN — There’s nothing unusual about opposing high school football teams deriving different perspectives after a game has concluded.
One will be in the win column.
The other will not.
That alone leads to a variation in talking points once the final horn sounds.
Looking at the Tommy Stewart Field scoreboard on Friday night, however, one could assume host Centennial and Danville each would be on the happier side of the spectrum.
The victorious Chargers (2-0, 2-0 Big 12 Conference) perhaps a bit more so than the Vikings (1-1, 1-1) after the 13-6 outcome was finalized.
Listening to Centennial coach Kyle Jackson and Danville coach Marcus Forrest in their postgame comments, though, it’s clear the programs are trending in noticeably different directions than a seven-point separation would suggest.
For the Chargers, this was a statement game.
They crushed shorthanded Urbana 65-0 in Week 1 and wanted to see what they were capable of against an opponent with a more complete arsenal.
“We’re ready to go on to bigger and better things,” senior running back/linebacker Montez DuBose said Wednesday night during an appearance on the ‘Servpro Prep Football Confidential’ radio show on WDWS 1400-AM and WHMS 97.5-FM. “Making statements each game. Line ’em up. We’ll take them on.”
Centennial rushed headlong into the game with Danville.
The Chargers’ bountiful physicality led to the Vikings losing one fumble, punting three times and turning over the ball on downs three times.
Junior Jemir Hall and sophomore Jack Barnhart harassed Danville senior quarterback J.J. Miles up front all game long.
And when the Vikings attempted to convert a fourth-and-12 run by junior Tevin Henderson with less than two minutes remaining — a run that got the ball away from Hall and Barnhart — senior Rahmello Law and junior Donovyn Chambers stepped up from the secondary to snuff out the play.
“Our guys have been working really hard,” Jackson said. “For three years they’ve been working really hard to build up and get better and get to this point where we can ... compete in this league.”
Chargers senior quarterback Brady Boatright is among the team’s numerous athletes who were part of the 0-9 season of 2019, Jackson’s first in charge of the program. Boatright, who threw a touchdown pass and rushed for the game-winning score Friday, said he and his teammates committed to improvement after that winless campaign.
“We all had a bad season, but we knew it wasn’t the end,” Boatright said. “During the COVID summer we would go to the field every day, for like hours and hours. That’s really what brought our chemistry together, and it really got us hyped about ourselves.”
Forrest’s Vikings, meanwhile, didn’t appear terribly excited about their own play as it transpired on the Tommy Stewart turf.
Danville’s multi-pronged rushing attack — primarily featuring Miles and juniors Bryson Hinton and Tommy Harris Jr. — rarely led to significant gains.
Miles logged singular rushes of 18 and 19 yards during the second half, but he finished with just 58 rushing yards. And that still was a team high.
A 39-yard pass from Miles to senior Tyler Jones on the Vikings’ second drive was the only other big-strike play, not counting Miles’ 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
“We came out (and) had an idea of what we wanted to do,” Forrest said, “which was really run the ball and get them going.”
Forrest deemed his offense “inept” at certain stages and praised a defense led up front by senior Semaj Taylor and junior Calvin Hempel for dousing “little fires” over the course of the evening.
Taylor’s night ended prematurely, however, when he suffered an apparent right ankle injury in the third quarter.
“One thing we’ve already told them is the next man comes up and you’ve got to be ready to play,” Forrest said. “The kids who came in and played (for the starters) are kids who’ve played already. They played last week (in a 49-7 win over Champaign Central). So it’s not as if it was an all-of-a-sudden thing they were not prepared for.”
Forrest said the Vikings conducted a “horrible” practice on Tuesday that translated to Friday’s game-time product.
“They learned that you really can’t take any days off, no matter who you play,” Forrest said. “Now we have to take every opportunity to learn from what we watch on film because it’s not going to be pretty. But they’re going to be uncomfortable.”
That last word is appropriate when discussing Danville’s next matchup, a Friday home game against Peoria (1-1, 1-0). The Lions are ranked third in Class 5A, but lost on Friday to Wheaton St. Francis, the sixth-ranked team in 4A.
Things won’t get any easier for Centennial, either. Normal West (1-1, 1-0) makes the trip east after thumping Central 48-14 in Week 2.
Confidence won’t be in short supply on the Chargers’ sideline. Not after providing themselves two winning pieces of affirmation that they’re turning a corner as a team.
“Everyone around us believes in us,” Boatright said. “That’s what really helps us and gives us the hype.”