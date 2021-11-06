CHAMPAIGN — When Kyle Jackson took over the Centennial football program two years ago, the Chargers started a tradition to end each season.
The seniors would walk past a line of their teammates, stopping to talk to each one and give them hugs or handshakes. On Saturday afternoon, the seniors’ walk was a bit more emotional at Tommy Stewart Field than it was the previous two years, when the Chargers’ finished 0-9 and then 3-1 in a shortened spring 2021 season.
The end of the road for this crop of seniors, many of whom shed tears after a hard-fought 27-13 loss to Washington in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs, came after a season that defied expectations.
“If you’d have told me (in 2019) that we’d have a chance to win a second-round playoff game,” Jackson said, “I don’t know if I would have believed you … They have grown tremendously since I’ve come in. They have worked extremely hard to get stronger here, get better and build the culture we’re trying to build here.”
Like their first-round win against Kenwood, the Chargers (6-5) started Saturday’s game on the back foot when senior quarterback Brady Boatright’s fumble on the first series led to a quick touchdown by Washington (9-2).
“I went to my teammates and I said, ‘That’s on me guys. I was moving too fast in my mind,’” Boatright said. “We were all saying on the sidelines, ‘Keep our heads up.’ All the time that we’ve been down, we’ve fought back.”
After holding strong defensively, Centennial finally broke through with 1 minute, 26 seconds left in the second quarter when Boatright threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jack Young Jr. to tie the game at 7.
“Our defense held our own the first half,” Young said. “We were locked in.”
Washington broke the deadlock late in the third and made it 21-7 with 4:44 left in the game. Young caught another touchdown pass from Boatright, this time for 47 yards, but a long touchdown run from Washington on the ensuing drive sealed the result. The tears flowed after the game, but it wasn’t difficult for Centennial’s leaders to quickly gain perspective. From Boatright’s point of view, Centennial football is back.
“We’ve had kids come through the hallways and say, ‘I’m playing football next year,’” he said. “People are going to come in from eighth grade, and they’re going to be excited to come to Centennial and play football.”