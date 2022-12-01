CHAMPAIGN — The Centennial girls’ basketball program has shown a willingness to meet challenges in the short time Tamara Butler has served as its coach.
The Chargers jumped at the chance to join last season’s State Farm Holiday Classic large-school field — with fewer than one week’s notice — after another team dropped out. They fended off rival Champaign Central in a Class 3A regional semifinal game after losing to the Maroons two months prior.
So it wasn’t easy for Butler to finalize a recent decision, early in her second season at the helm of a program she once played for.
“Very humbling. And I was being selfish wanting to keep a varsity and JV,” Butler told The News-Gazette. “Because the community of Champaign would say, ‘Oh, they don’t have a varsity team.’ ... But you’ve got to put the team first.”
Centennial is forgoing the remainder of its 2022-23 varsity schedule amid concerns about roster numbers and requiring numerous freshmen to play starting roles all season long.
The Chargers played five games earlier this month, losing each of them. They were outscored 308-73 by the quintet of Mahomet-Seymour, St. Joseph-Ogden, Tri-County, Springfield and Galesburg.
Centennial will continue contesting a JV-only schedule this school year, with hopes of returning to the varsity ranks as soon as possible.
“We’re just trying to build a foundation,” said Butler, whose first Chargers squad posted an 11-18 record last winter. “We have a great foundation right now, and just learning the basic skills is our focus.
“But definitely planning to come back in the 2023-2024 season with a varsity and a JV-level team.”
Butler said she graduated eight seniors from last year’s roster, though that alone didn’t cause her to think she would need a JV-only route for this season.
“Then we had some injuries, season-ending injuries with one of our starters,” Butler said. “Then we had a couple players that just decided to focus on other sports. ... Then, we had an unexpected loss of one of our junior starters from last year.”
With 14 athletes, Centennial was prepared to keep both its varsity and JV rosters active.
“OK, we’ll pick three or four girls that will specifically just play varsity. And that didn’t work out as planned because of grades and other issues,” Butler said. “We have one senior, one junior, and right now we’re starting four freshmen.
“Running with the same JV and varsity team, that would be 50 games. Fifty games for those freshmen girls, those sophomore girls to play in a season. And that’s detrimental to anybody in high school.”
Butler also said she didn’t want to pit an undermanned lineup against the Big 12 Conference’s multiple talented varsity rosters.
“To get out there and expect those girls to compete at that level and maybe lose by 40, 50, 60 points, that’s just doing them a disservice,” Butler said. “We want them to be able to learn something from the season and also have fun.”
Butler’s lone senior on the roster is Kiara Rutherford, a four-year team member.
“She was upset, of course, but she took it very well,” Butler said. “She said she was going to stay and still do the season. (We’ll) still have a senior night for her. And she’s been great ... being our floor captain.”
Local programs that have lost or will lose a varsity game with Centennial this season are St. Thomas More, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Danville, Watseka, Urbana, Central and Rantoul.
Danville, Urbana and Central — fellow Big 12 programs — each will drop two games apiece.
The Chargers join Villa Grove as local schools that aren’t fielding a varsity girls’ basketball team this season. The Blue Devils made their decision before the season because of low numbers and relative varsity inexperience.
“We have girls that want to come out now,” Butler said. “They were kind of maybe intimidated because, ‘No, we’ll have to play (varsity).’ But now they’re like, ‘Hey, these girls are playing and they’re having fun.’ So that is the goal.”