CHAMPAIGN — The Centennial girls’ diving triumvirate was presented with a bittersweet situation on Saturday.
Senior Hannah Hong described it best.
“It’s really sad how it’s over and we didn’t get the right ending,” Hong said. “But we made the most of it and tried to be optimistic.”
In a normal IHSA season, Hong and fellow Chargers senior Emme Pianfetti would reprise their past roles in the state diving championships to end their respective high school careers, as well as the 47-year coaching tenure of Don Waybright.
Instead, Hong and Pianfetti had to settle for a 1-2 finish at Saturday’s Champaign Central Sectional in Unit 4 Pool, helping Centennial to its sixth consecutive sectional championship in the process.
“It feels really good to have this meet because there was so much uncertainty about what was going to happen,” said Pianfetti, referencing scheduling questions pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic. That ultimately is the reason no state meet is occurring this season.
“Just being able to be with Way and Hannah and just go out on a good note,” Pianfetti continued, “is really exciting, and I’m just really happy about it.”
Hong capped a largely dominant high school tenure by notching a 497.10 in the sectional, topping the six-diver field in which Pianfetti ranked second with a 456.60. No one else finished inside the 400s.
The 11-dive tournament included two short respites. It was when the Chargers were off the board, Hong said, that emotions associated with the moment began to well up.
“Like during the first break, we were in the bathroom,” Hong began.
“About to cry,” Pianfetti continued.
“We were both so sad,” Hong added.
Hong plans to dive at the Division I level and has been contacted by multiple schools. Pianfetti initially expected to be finished diving after Saturday’s meet, but her improvement as a senior has led her to explore some college options.
“I’m very grateful, and that’s why I’m not as upset about not having invites or state,” Hong said, “just because even being given this opportunity to dive at all is everything to me.”
When all of Saturday’s events were said and done, the Chargers held off host Central 134-126 in the team standings. None of Centennial coach Courtney Louret’s swimmers won an event, but her largely underclass roster cobbled together a collective performance filled with personal-best times.
Sophomore Marin McAndrew ranked second in both the 50-yard freestyle (24.39 seconds) and 100 freestyle (53.88) to go with a fourth-place 100 butterfly time of 1:01.68. Fellow sophomores Elise Maurer and Ava Bernacchi placed third in the 200 individual medley (2:18.94) and 500 freestyle.
“It feels good. I wish that there was more of that meet atmosphere,” said Louret, referring to a lack of fans in the natatorium. “With swimming we’re only losing one (senior), so I’m happy that we can hopefully continue this next season.”
Uni High senior Reed Broaders delivered the only other local triumphs on Saturday. The California commit ended a standout high school career by winning the 50 freestyle (23.55), 100 freestyle (53.57) and 100 backstroke (57.39).
She only was bested in the 100 butterfly, her 54.76 time edged by that of Charleston sophomore Angela Coe (54.12), who set new pool records in that event, the 200 IM (2:01.56), the 500 free (4:57.09) and the 100 breaststroke (1:02.58).Broaders admitted she “took one for the team” by hitting the pool for three events listed consecutively on the schedule — the 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle. The Illineks compiled 80 points to take fourth as a unit.
“I got a lot less rest than I anticipated. I swam three events within a 10-minute span,” Broaders said. “I was expecting a break between 50 free and 100 fly ... so after that, when they were like, ‘Heat one is up,’ I kind of wanted to cry a little bit. It gave me a little bit of anxiety.”
Even after that exhausting stretch, she still found time to goof around with Uni High coaches Hannah Newman and Dave Young while standing on her starting block for the 100 backstroke.
“I was telling them this is my last race. I’m just going to have fun and put it all out there,” Broaders said. “I was kind of making jokes, like I might try. But, for real, I was trying.”
The second-place Maroons took in a pair of runner-up efforts from sophomore Samantha Cook, coming in the 200 freestyle (2:01.28) and 500 freestyle (5:25.47). Teammate Emily Hettinger wasn’t far behind Cook in the former event, placing third in 2:05.52.
“I felt OK,” Cook said. “As a team I was happy. We did really, really well. It was exciting to see everyone drop times. ... I’m really good friends with a lot of the girls that were faster this year, so it was fun to see everyone — because I haven’t seen them in a long time because of COVID.”
Monticello sophomore Mabry Bruhn offered another interesting sectional storyline. She placed first in a Class 1A girls’ cross-country regional on Saturday morning in Forsyth before hustling back to Champaign for three swim races.
She notched second in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.19) and third in the 100 free (57.29).
“It was tiring,” Mabry said with a laugh. “I am really happy with all my swims. I PR’d in almost everything I swam, so that was pretty cool.”
Other local performances of note came from Sullivan junior Gabrielle Spain (second in 200 IM, 2:17.51; third in 100 backstroke, 1:02.52), St. Thomas More junior Anna McClure (third in 50 free, school-record 25.69), Danville junior Natalie Porter (fourth in 200 IM, 2:19.89), Salt Fork sophomore Hazelyn Hunter (fourth in 100 free, 57.76) and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior MacKenzie Erixon (fourth in 200 free, 2:08.34).