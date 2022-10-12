One week after making its 2022 season debut in the Associated Press prep football poll, Centennial is ranked in Class 6A.
The Chargers hold down this week's No. 10 spot, as unveiled Wednesday afternoon. Coach Kyle Jackson's program is one of five locally that is ranked this week, along with two others who are receiving votes but sit outside their class' top 10.
Below is the complete AP poll for this week, voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Loyola (9)
|(7-0)
|108
|1
|2. Lincoln-Way East (2)
|(7-0)
|101
|2
|3. York
|(7-0)
|88
|3
|4. Glenbard West
|(6-1)
|74
|4
|5. Gurnee Warren
|(6-1)
|59
|5
|6. O'Fallon
|(6-1)
|44
|6
|7. Maine South
|(5-2)
|34
|7
|8. Naperville Neuqua Valley
|(6-1)
|31
|8
|9. Edwardsville
|(6-1)
|20
|9
|10. South Elgin
|(7-0)
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: Plainfield North 13, Glenbrook South 8, Palatine 5, Chicago (Marist) 3, Naperville Central 1, Lyons 1.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (11)
|(7-0)
|110
|1
|2. Hersey
|(7-0)
|94
|2
|3. Prospect
|(6-1)
|76
|3
|4. St. Charles North
|(6-1)
|66
|5
|(tie) Chicago (St. Rita)
|(5-2)
|66
|4
|6. Pekin
|(7-0)
|56
|6
|7. Wheaton North
|(6-1)
|48
|7
|8. Jacobs
|(6-1)
|36
|8
|9. Batavia
|(5-2)
|25
|9
|10. Lake Zurich
|(6-1)
|21
|10
Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 4, Yorkville 2, Moline 1.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (11)
|(5-2)
|110
|1
|2. Chicago (Simeon)
|(7-0)
|96
|2
|3. Lemont
|(7-0)
|88
|3
|4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge
|(6-1)
|73
|4
|5. Crete-Monee
|(5-2)
|58
|5
|6. Wauconda
|(7-0)
|54
|7
|7. Belvidere North
|(7-0)
|45
|8
|8. Normal West
|(6-1)
|26
|10
|9. Niles Notre Dame
|(5-2)
|23
|9
|10. Centennial
|(7-0)
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Ignatius) 11, Chatham Glenwood 5, Grayslake North 2.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kankakee (10)
|(6-1)
|100
|1
|2. Sycamore (1)
|(7-0)
|96
|2
|3. Mahomet-Seymour
|(7-0)
|84
|3
|4. Peoria
|(7-0)
|81
|4
|5. Chicago (Morgan Park)
|(7-0)
|68
|5
|6. Morris
|(6-1)
|53
|6
|7. Sterling
|(6-1)
|39
|8
|8. Highland
|(6-1)
|38
|7
|9. Rockford Boylan
|(6-1)
|27
|9
|10. Glenbard South
|(6-1)
|13
|10
Others receiving votes: LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 2, Providence 2, Rochelle 2.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (9)
|(7-0)
|107
|T1
|2. Richmond-Burton (1)
|(7-0)
|97
|T1
|3. St. Francis (1)
|(7-0)
|92
|3
|4. Rochester
|(6-1)
|75
|5
|5. Joliet Catholic
|(5-2)
|63
|4
|6. Stillman Valley
|(7-0)
|55
|6
|7. Carterville
|(7-0)
|42
|7
|8. Macomb
|(7-0)
|32
|8
|9. Wheaton Academy
|(6-1)
|27
|10
|10. Breese Central
|(6-1)
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Genoa-Kingston 2, Coal City 1, Murphysboro 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. IC Catholic (10)
|(6-1)
|115
|1
|2. Reed-Custer (2)
|(7-0)
|109
|2
|3. Princeton
|(7-0)
|97
|4
|4. Byron
|(6-1)
|74
|5
|5. Prairie Central
|(7-0)
|71
|6
|6. Mt. Carmel
|(7-0)
|60
|7
|7. Williamsville
|(6-1)
|49
|3
|8. Seneca
|(7-0)
|41
|9
|9. Unity
|(6-1)
|20
|10
|10. Eureka
|(6-1)
|19
|8
Others receiving votes: Benton 3, Durand-Pecatonica 2.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. St. Teresa (9)
|(7-0)
|117
|1
|2. Maroa-Forsyth (3)
|(7-0)
|111
|2
|3. Bismarck-Henning
|(7-0)
|92
|3
|4. North-Mac
|(7-0)
|84
|4
|5. Wilmington
|(6-1)
|71
|5
|6. Rockridge
|(6-1)
|57
|6
|7. Tri-Valley
|(6-1)
|46
|7
|8. Carmi White County
|(7-0)
|35
|8
|9. Johnston City
|(7-0)
|23
|9
|10. Nashville
|(5-2)
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Pana 8, Knoxville 4, Red Bud 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lena-Winslow (13)
|(7-0)
|130
|1
|2. Ridgeview
|(7-0)
|114
|2
|3. Camp Point Central
|(7-0)
|98
|3
|4. Hope Academy
|(7-0)
|96
|4
|5. Shelbyville
|(7-0)
|74
|5
|6. Athens
|(6-1)
|53
|7
|7. Fulton
|(5-2)
|45
|8
|8. Greenfield-Northwestern
|(7-0)
|39
|9
|9. Ottawa Marquette
|(6-1)
|27
|10
|10. St. Bede
|(6-1)
|26
|6
Others receiving votes: Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield 9, Tuscola 3, Iroquois West 1.