One week after making its 2022 season debut in the Associated Press prep football poll, Centennial is ranked in Class 6A.

The Chargers hold down this week's No. 10 spot, as unveiled Wednesday afternoon. Coach Kyle Jackson's program is one of five locally that is ranked this week, along with two others who are receiving votes but sit outside their class' top 10.

Below is the complete AP poll for this week, voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Loyola (9)(7-0)1081
2. Lincoln-Way East (2)(7-0)1012
3. York(7-0)883
4. Glenbard West(6-1)744
5. Gurnee Warren(6-1)595
6. O'Fallon(6-1)446
7. Maine South(5-2)347
8. Naperville Neuqua Valley(6-1)318
9. Edwardsville(6-1)209
10. South Elgin(7-0)1510

Others receiving votes: Plainfield North 13, Glenbrook South 8, Palatine 5, Chicago (Marist) 3, Naperville Central 1, Lyons 1.

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (11)(7-0)1101
2. Hersey(7-0)942
3. Prospect(6-1)763
4. St. Charles North(6-1)665
(tie) Chicago (St. Rita)(5-2)664
6. Pekin(7-0)566
7. Wheaton North(6-1)487
8. Jacobs(6-1)368
9. Batavia(5-2)259
10. Lake Zurich(6-1)2110

Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 4, Yorkville 2, Moline 1.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. East St. Louis (11)(5-2)1101
2. Chicago (Simeon)(7-0)962
3. Lemont(7-0)883
4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge(6-1)734
5. Crete-Monee(5-2)585
6. Wauconda(7-0)547
7. Belvidere North(7-0)458
8. Normal West(6-1)2610
9. Niles Notre Dame(5-2)239
10. Centennial(7-0)14NR

Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Ignatius) 11, Chatham Glenwood 5, Grayslake North 2.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Kankakee (10)(6-1)1001
2. Sycamore (1)(7-0)962
3. Mahomet-Seymour(7-0)843
4. Peoria(7-0)814
5. Chicago (Morgan Park)(7-0)685
6. Morris(6-1)536
7. Sterling(6-1)398
8. Highland(6-1)387
9. Rockford Boylan(6-1)279
10. Glenbard South(6-1)1310

Others receiving votes: LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 2, Providence 2, Rochelle 2.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (9)(7-0)107T1
2. Richmond-Burton (1)(7-0)97T1
3. St. Francis (1)(7-0)923
4. Rochester(6-1)755
5. Joliet Catholic(5-2)634
6. Stillman Valley(7-0)556
7. Carterville(7-0)427
8. Macomb(7-0)328
9. Wheaton Academy(6-1)2710
10. Breese Central(6-1)11NR

Others receiving votes: Genoa-Kingston 2, Coal City 1, Murphysboro 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. IC Catholic (10)(6-1)1151
2. Reed-Custer (2)(7-0)1092
3. Princeton(7-0)974
4. Byron(6-1)745
5. Prairie Central(7-0)716
6. Mt. Carmel(7-0)607
7. Williamsville(6-1)493
8. Seneca(7-0)419
9. Unity(6-1)2010
10. Eureka(6-1)198

Others receiving votes: Benton 3, Durand-Pecatonica 2.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. St. Teresa (9)(7-0)1171
2. Maroa-Forsyth (3)(7-0)1112
3. Bismarck-Henning(7-0)923
4. North-Mac(7-0)844
5. Wilmington(6-1)715
6. Rockridge(6-1)576
7. Tri-Valley(6-1)467
8. Carmi White County(7-0)358
9. Johnston City(7-0)239
10. Nashville(5-2)11NR

Others receiving votes: Pana 8, Knoxville 4, Red Bud 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lena-Winslow (13)(7-0)1301
2. Ridgeview(7-0)1142
3. Camp Point Central(7-0)983
4. Hope Academy(7-0)964
5. Shelbyville(7-0)745
6. Athens(6-1)537
7. Fulton(5-2)458
8. Greenfield-Northwestern(7-0)399
9. Ottawa Marquette(6-1)2710
10. St. Bede(6-1)266

Others receiving votes: Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield 9, Tuscola 3, Iroquois West 1.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos