Centennial football has entered the Associated Press rankings for the first time this season.
The Chargers found themselves receiving a single vote in the latest edition of the poll, which was released Wednesday afternoon.
Below is the complete poll — from Class 1A to 8A — as voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Loyola (10)
|(5-0)
|109
|1
|2. Lincoln-Way East (1)
|(5-0)
|99
|2
|3. Glenbard West
|(5-0)
|89
|4
|4. York
|(5-0)
|75
|8
|5. Gurnee Warren
|(4-1)
|38
|3
|6. O'Fallon
|(4-1)
|32
|5
|(tie) Maine South
|(3-2)
|32
|7
|8. Glenbrook South
|(5-0)
|25
|9
|9. Chicago (Marist)
|(3-2)
|21
|NR
|10. Naperville Neuqua Valley
|(4-1)
|20
|NR
Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 19, Bolingbrook 17, Plainfield North 14, Naperville North 9, South Elgin 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 1.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (11)
|(5-0)
|110
|1
|2. Hersey
|(5-0)
|91
|9
|3. Prospect
|(4-1)
|69
|2
|4. Chicago (St. Rita)
|(3-2)
|68
|4
|5. Pekin
|(5-0)
|60
|5
|6. Wheaton North
|(4-1)
|53
|7
|7. St. Charles North
|(4-1)
|41
|NR
|8. Hononegah
|(5-0)
|31
|10
|9. Jacobs
|(4-1)
|30
|3
|10. Batavia
|(3-2)
|27
|8
Others receiving votes: Downers North 11, Geneva 9, Lake Zurich 5.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (12)
|(3-2)
|120
|1
|2. Chicago (Simeon)
|(5-0)
|103
|2
|3. Lemont
|(5-0)
|85
|3
|4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge
|(4-1)
|77
|4
|5. Crete-Monee
|(3-2)
|73
|6
|6. Niles Notre Dame
|(4-1)
|57
|7
|7. Chatham Glenwood
|(4-1)
|46
|5
|8. Wauconda
|(5-0)
|36
|T10
|9. Belvidere North
|(5-0)
|27
|NR
|10. Normal West
|(4-1)
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Carmel 7, Kenwood 7, Chicago (St. Ignatius) 6, Cary-Grove 2, Antioch 1, Champaign Centennial 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Morris (6)
|(5-0)
|113
|1
|2. Kankakee (4)
|(4-1)
|94
|2
|3. Sycamore (1)
|(5-0)
|88
|4
|4. Mahomet-Seymour (1)
|(5-0)
|84
|3
|5. Peoria
|(5-0)
|73
|5
|6. Chicago (Morgan Park)
|(5-0)
|68
|6
|7. Glenbard South
|(5-0)
|44
|7
|8. Highland
|(4-1)
|29
|9
|(tie) LaGrange Park (Nazareth)
|(2-3)
|29
|8
|10. Sterling
|(4-1)
|18
|10
Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Patrick) 6, Mascoutah 5, Rockford Boylan 4, Mount Vernon 3, Kaneland 2.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (12)
|(5-0)
|120
|2
|2. Richmond-Burton
|(5-0)
|98
|3
|3. Joliet Catholic
|(4-1)
|91
|1
|4. St. Francis
|(5-0)
|88
|4
|5. Rochester
|(4-1)
|67
|5
|6. Stillman Valley
|(5-0)
|62
|6
|7. Wheaton Academy
|(5-0)
|54
|7
|8. Carterville
|(5-0)
|35
|8
|9. Genoa-Kingston
|(4-1)
|20
|9
|10. Macomb
|(5-0)
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 4, Breese Central 4, Columbia 2.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. IC Catholic (11)
|(4-1)
|128
|1
|2. Williamsville (1)
|(5-0)
|108
|2
|3. Reed-Custer (1)
|(5-0)
|97
|3
|4. Princeton
|(5-0)
|96
|4
|5. Byron
|(4-1)
|69
|5
|6. Mt. Carmel
|(5-0)
|65
|6
|7. Fairbury Prairie Central
|(5-0)
|53
|7
|8. Eureka
|(5-0)
|48
|8
|9. Seneca
|(5-0)
|21
|T10
|10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda
|(5-0)
|17
|9
Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 10, Durand-Pecatonica 3.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Wilmington (11)
|(5-0)
|128
|1
|2. Decatur St. Teresa (2)
|(5-0)
|118
|2
|3. Maroa-Forsyth
|(5-0)
|101
|3
|4. Bismarck-Henning
|(5-0)
|86
|4
|5. North-Mac
|(5-0)
|85
|5
|6. Rockridge
|(4-1)
|59
|7
|7. Downs Tri-Valley
|(4-1)
|41
|8
|8. Knoxville
|(4-1)
|23
|6
|9. Carmi White County
|(5-0)
|22
|10
|10. Johnston City
|(5-0)
|21
|9
Others receiving votes: Nashville 15, Pana 8, Vandalia 6, Mercer County 2.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lena-Winslow (13)
|(5-0)
|130
|1
|2. Colfax Ridgeview
|(5-0)
|111
|3
|3. Camp Point Central
|(5-0)
|98
|4
|(tie) Hope Academy
|(5-0)
|98
|5
|5. Athens
|(4-1)
|60
|2
|6. Shelbyville
|(5-0)
|57
|8
|7. St. Bede
|(5-0)
|56
|7
|8. Greenfield-Northwestern
|(5-0)
|33
|NR
|(tie) Fulton
|(3-2)
|33
|6
|10. Ottawa Marquette
|(4-1)
|17
|10
Others receiving votes: Tuscola 12, Gilman Iroquois West 5, Forreston 2, Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield 2, Aurora Christian 1.
