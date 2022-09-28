Centennial football has entered the Associated Press rankings for the first time this season.

The Chargers found themselves receiving a single vote in the latest edition of the poll, which was released Wednesday afternoon.

Below is the complete poll — from Class 1A to 8A — as voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Loyola (10)(5-0)1091
2. Lincoln-Way East (1)(5-0)992
3. Glenbard West(5-0)894
4. York(5-0)758
5. Gurnee Warren(4-1)383
6. O'Fallon(4-1)325
(tie) Maine South(3-2)327
8. Glenbrook South(5-0)259
9. Chicago (Marist)(3-2)21NR
10. Naperville Neuqua Valley(4-1)20NR

Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 19, Bolingbrook 17, Plainfield North 14, Naperville North 9, South Elgin 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 1.

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (11)(5-0)1101
2. Hersey(5-0)919
3. Prospect(4-1)692
4. Chicago (St. Rita)(3-2)684
5. Pekin(5-0)605
6. Wheaton North(4-1)537
7. St. Charles North(4-1)41NR
8. Hononegah(5-0)3110
9. Jacobs(4-1)303
10. Batavia(3-2)278

Others receiving votes: Downers North 11, Geneva 9, Lake Zurich 5.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. East St. Louis (12)(3-2)1201
2. Chicago (Simeon)(5-0)1032
3. Lemont(5-0)853
4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge(4-1)774
5. Crete-Monee(3-2)736
6. Niles Notre Dame(4-1)577
7. Chatham Glenwood(4-1)465
8. Wauconda(5-0)36T10
9. Belvidere North(5-0)27NR
10. Normal West(4-1)12NR

Others receiving votes: Carmel 7, Kenwood 7, Chicago (St. Ignatius) 6, Cary-Grove 2, Antioch 1, Champaign Centennial 1.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Morris (6)(5-0)1131
2. Kankakee (4)(4-1)942
3. Sycamore (1)(5-0)884
4. Mahomet-Seymour (1)(5-0)843
5. Peoria(5-0)735
6. Chicago (Morgan Park)(5-0)686
7. Glenbard South(5-0)447
8. Highland(4-1)299
(tie) LaGrange Park (Nazareth)(2-3)298
10. Sterling(4-1)1810

Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Patrick) 6, Mascoutah 5, Rockford Boylan 4, Mount Vernon 3, Kaneland 2.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (12)(5-0)1202
2. Richmond-Burton(5-0)983
3. Joliet Catholic(4-1)911
4. St. Francis(5-0)884
5. Rochester(4-1)675
6. Stillman Valley(5-0)626
7. Wheaton Academy(5-0)547
8. Carterville(5-0)358
9. Genoa-Kingston(4-1)209
10. Macomb(5-0)1510

Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 4, Breese Central 4, Columbia 2.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. IC Catholic (11)(4-1)1281
2. Williamsville (1)(5-0)1082
3. Reed-Custer (1)(5-0)973
4. Princeton(5-0)964
5. Byron(4-1)695
6. Mt. Carmel(5-0)656
7. Fairbury Prairie Central(5-0)537
8. Eureka(5-0)488
9. Seneca(5-0)21T10
10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda(5-0)179

Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 10, Durand-Pecatonica 3.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Wilmington (11)(5-0)1281
2. Decatur St. Teresa (2)(5-0)1182
3. Maroa-Forsyth(5-0)1013
4. Bismarck-Henning(5-0)864
5. North-Mac(5-0)855
6. Rockridge(4-1)597
7. Downs Tri-Valley(4-1)418
8. Knoxville(4-1)236
9. Carmi White County(5-0)2210
10. Johnston City(5-0)219

Others receiving votes: Nashville 15, Pana 8, Vandalia 6, Mercer County 2.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lena-Winslow (13)(5-0)1301
2. Colfax Ridgeview(5-0)1113
3. Camp Point Central(5-0)984
(tie) Hope Academy(5-0)985
5. Athens(4-1)602
6. Shelbyville(5-0)578
7. St. Bede(5-0)567
8. Greenfield-Northwestern(5-0)33NR
(tie) Fulton(3-2)336
10. Ottawa Marquette(4-1)1710

Others receiving votes: Tuscola 12, Gilman Iroquois West 5, Forreston 2, Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield 2, Aurora Christian 1.

