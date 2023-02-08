CHAMPAIGN — Both boys’ basketball teams that entered Combes Gymnasium on Tuesday night badly needed to earn a win.
Tim Lavin’s Centennial squad had dropped five of its last six games.
LeConte Nix’s Champaign Central program was in the midst of a three-game skid itself.
What transpired between the two frequent foes showed just how much they wanted to walk away from the rivalry game as winners.
And it was the visiting Chargers who struck the final blow.
Centennial overcame a five-point deficit during a third overtime period and escaped with a 75-72 triumph over the Maroons.
“That’s just a fantastic, fantastic win,” said Chargers coach Tim Lavin, who roamed the sideline back when Centennial dropped an 80-79 triple-overtime decision to Central on Dec. 6, 2013, as well.
“You talk about gut check. … Unbelievable effort,” Lavin continued. “To step up like that, I can’t praise them enough. … We just battled, battled, battled. Down five with three minutes to go, we’ve got to fight, man. And we did.”
After Central junior Torion Rhone tallied five consecutive points to begin the third overtime, staking the Maroons (7-18) to a 69-64 advantage, sophomore Kellen Davis and sophomore Cornelius Dorsey each knocked down one free throw for Centennial (13-13) to make the score 69-66.
Maroons junior Landon Robinson connected on two free throws of his own to extend Central’s edge to 71-66.
That’s when Davis and junior Todd Makabu found another gear, serving as the main catalysts of that fight Lavin described.
Davis converted an and-one opportunity to trim the Chargers’ deficit to 71-69 with 90 seconds remaining in the third overtime. Centennial sophomore Voldy Makabu then forced a Maroons turnover, which Davis took the other way for a game-tying layup.
“That was a crazy game, very crazy game. Very hectic,” Davis said. “It took all the energy to get that game through.”
Voldy Makabu wasn’t done, either.
He executed a picture-perfect block of a Maroons shot with the game knotted at 71. The ball wound up in Todd Makabu’s hands, and he drew a foul with 25.1 seconds remaining.
The elder Makabu drained both free throws to stake Centennial to a 73-71 lead, adding a couple more free throws with 12.6 seconds left to create the final margin of a stunning Chargers victory.
Central junior Axel Baldwin sandwiched a single free throw within Makabu's four to give the Maroons their last point of the night.
“Todd Makabu just got back. He’s been sick,” Lavin said. “He’s had one practice in the last 10 days. You could see it at the end there, he was just dog tired. He just kept fighting.”
Davis and his teammates were swarmed by a large throng of blue-clad Chargers students as soon as the game clock reached all zeroes, putting an exclamation point on a raucous atmosphere befitting this rivalry showdown.
“There’s a little bit of doubt, but I know we’ve got to keep pushing,” Davis said. “There’s a lot of doubt, I’m not going to lie. But we finished through.”
The outcome wasn’t without controversy, though.
A long jumper from Todd Makabu early in the fourth quarter appeared to be signaled by the nearest on-court official as a two-pointer, but it went up on the scoreboard as a three-pointer.
No complaint was lodged, and the game rolled along. It was tied at 50 at the end of regulation, at 56 after one overtime and at 64 after two overtimes.
Three Chargers and two Maroons fouled out. Two of Centennial’s typical starters, senior Gurmane Springfield and junior Preston Sledge, were unavailable for the game, and Chargers sophomore O’Neil Johnson suffered an injury during the action.
“We could’ve easily buckled, and we didn’t. Those kids just fought,” Lavin said. “This is another one of the classics, and probably an unbelievable one.”
Centennial senior Sathvik Thatikonda led his team in scoring with 22 points before fouling out in the second overtime. Davis (15 points), junior Jacobi Posey (13 points before fouling out) and Todd Makabu (11 points) also reached double figures for the Chargers.
Rhone’s 21 points off the bench powered Central, which added 18 points from Robinson, 16 points from sophomore Chris Bush and nine points from sophomore David Riley. Bush and Riley both fouled out.
“Good game. Good high school basketball game,” Nix said. “The kids fought hard. They played hard. We didn’t make free throws down the stretch. … We had some costly turnovers.”
The Maroons recovered from early deficits in both the first and second overtimes after also trailing by eight points entering the fourth quarter.
“They believe in each other. They do,” Nix said. “We’re going to see them again next week (on Feb. 16 at Centennial’s Coleman Carrodine Gymnasium). But it’s tough on your home floor.”