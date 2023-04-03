On the eve of Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin graduate Dylan Dodd's major league debut, another local product is set to receive his first MLB call-up.
Centennial alumnus Jeff Lindgren is slated to be brought up to the majors by the Miami Marlins, he confirmed to The News-Gazette on Sunday evening.
The 2015 Chargers grad and right-handed pitcher said he was awaiting more details on the move.
Lindgren was selected by the Marlins in the 2019 MLB Draft's 24th round out of Illinois State. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound hurler has split time between the Marlins' Class A-Short Season, Class A-Advanced, Class AA and Class AAA teams between 2019 and 2022.
The 26-year-old Lindgren made three relief appearances during Miami's recently-completed 2023 spring training slate, tossing two innings and allowing one hit while striking out two batters.
Lindgren boasts a 15-14 record across all of his minor league action, primarily spent as a starter (46 starts in 63 appearances). Some of his other key statistics over 271 total innings thrown include an ERA of 3.75, 227 strikeouts and a batting average against of .247.