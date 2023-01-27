CHAMPAIGN — Transferring from one school to another has become increasingly common among college athletes these days.
It’s an act that 2021 Centennial graduate Tyler McClure recently did.
But his move is far from that simple.
And it contains an element far more rare in such situations.
His shift from Kaskaskia College to the University of Illinois isn’t merely a jump from a junior college to a four-year, Power Five institution.
McClure is changing sports, too. Going from baseball to football after focusing strictly on baseball for the last several years.
“If you would’ve told me I’m where I’m at now nine months ago, I would’ve laughed at you,” McClure told The News-Gazette this week. “But it’s crazy how God works things out.”
McClure was introduced as one of Illinois football’s early enrollees during a stoppage in play of the Illini men’s basketball team’s win against Michigan State on Jan. 13 at State Farm Center.
He was last in a line of players getting to toss orange Illinois shirts into the crowd, making good use of the outfielder’s arm he utilized at Kaskaskia. McClure also drew a pretty healthy cheer from the audience when his name was called out over the public-address system.
“It was really a cool moment for me. I really enjoyed being out there with my teammates,” McClure said. “I probably knew about half the people in the stands.”
McClure was a starting outfielder in his one baseball season with Kaskaskia, located in Centralia. He played in 41 of the Blue Devils’ 45 games last spring, scoring 22 runs while drawing 17 walks and stealing 10 bases. But the former Chargers shortstop and pitcher also struggled hitting the ball, posting a .188 batting average.
“It was a lot of different factors. I didn’t have the best season I wanted to, but also education was really important to me. I wanted to make sure wherever I went had a good academic program, and U of I checks that box,” said McClure, who is working on entering the Illini’s Gies College of Business. “I have nothing but good things to say about (Kaskaskia baseball). I loved the coaching staff and my teammates.”
Even with the academic side considered, how exactly did McClure wind up becoming a member of Illinois football coach Bret Bielema’s roster?
Switching from baseball
Once McClure decided to explore new options outside Kaskaskia, he worked with his parents, Brian and Kelly — former Illinois baseball and volleyball athletes, respectively — to better understand what his sports options might be.
“We talked about baseball, track, football,” Tyler said. “We ended up reaching out to Illinois about football, and I didn’t think it’d end up progressing as quickly as it did.”
“He just reached out looking for feedback, and frankly we were a little surprised,” Brian added. “(Blelema) did some research and really found out some things about Tyler, and that caused him to reach out to us — which we were not expecting.”
Tyler felt more comfortable pondering a future in football after receiving some unexpected feedback about his skills.
Skills he got to show off last summer during his free time within the Ohio Valley League, a wood-bat baseball organization.
“A couple of his teammates played football and baseball, and several of them said, ‘You need to play football,’” Brian said. “He had baseball opportunities that were there, but ultimately he thought, why not see if he could get some feedback on the football side.”
Tyler, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 205 pounds, visited Illinois’ campus alongside Brian and Kelly in conjunction with the Illini football team’s Sept. 22 game against Chattanooga.
“They offered me a preferred walk-on spot,” Tyler said. “It’s super exciting, and on a program that’s in the right direction. Coach B. and the entire staff are building a great culture over there.”
Arriving at Illinois
Brian and Kelly’s second of three children, St. Thomas More graduate Anna, currently is a member of the Ohio State volleyball program and helped St. Thomas More win a Class 1A volleyball state title in 2021. That aspect, paired with their own past college athletic experiences, gives them a better understanding of what it takes to compete in the Power Five landscape.
“I’ve always said I thought football could be Tyler’s best sport,” Brian said. “He’s a hard worker. He’s a really coachable kid, which I think is universal for athletics in general. But his size and speed and length, I thought, all seemed to translate well to football.”
Even so, they couldn’t have expected this to be the way they added another Big Ten athlete to the family.
“It was definitely a left turn, one that wasn’t really expected,” Kelly said. “As he was processing everything, it was an incredibly difficult decision putting down something he’s done for 14, 15 years, poured everything into and had aspirations and dreams of that being his future. (Baseball) was a hard thing to put down.”
Kelly and Brian emerged from Tyler’s official visit realizing how good of a fit the Illinois football program could offer their son.
“Surreal,” Kelly said. “We were all just pinching ourselves a little bit that we were walking through Smith Center and meeting with Coach B. and all that. It just became really real and really evident, the culture. And just everyone we encountered embodied that culture.
“It was not anything scripted. It was just a feeling we had as we walked through the halls. As a parent, the thought of your child being able to be part of an environment that would grow them personally and professionally like that is something that felt very comfortable.”
Finding his fit
Tyler said Bielema and his staff have placed him in the wide receivers room, adding that safety is another position in which he might receive a look. Tyler arrived on campus in the first week of January, along with other early enrollees.
“It hasn’t been as difficult of a transition as I thought it would be,” Tyler said. “A big thing’s going to be learning the playbook, the ins and outs of football. I think I’ll pick up on it pretty quickly, but the initial hearing it again and getting familiar is probably one of the biggest challenges I’ll have to face.”
That brings up another important question associated with Tyler’s change in sport: How long has it been since he’s played football?
“I played a little bit early in my high school career,” Tyler said, “but was always focused on baseball because I thought that’d be the route I ended up pursuing.”
Tyler played some quarterback and receiver as a freshman on Centennial’s 2017 team. His experience before high school is pretty limited since he played more baseball and basketball in his youth.
“I remember Kelly yelling, ‘Look out’ because he was playing quarterback, and I think there was a lineman coming behind him he didn’t see,” Brian said. “He loved the team and really enjoyed playing football, (but he) decided to focus all his energy on baseball.”
Centennial pride
Coincidentally, the most recent Centennial product that was part of an Illinois football roster also was a receiver.
Dominic Stampley, a 2015 Centennial graduate, spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons on then-coach Lovie Smith’s team after transferring from Coffeyville Community College in Kansas.
Where Stampley was a football player, of course.
Now, McClure becomes the latest Centennial product to suit up for Illinois football, joining the likes of past Chargers such as Mikel Leshoure, Dustin Ward, Robby Long, Jerry Ramshaw, Patrick Rouse, George Rouse, Lenny Willis, Jacob Willis and Michael Martin, among others.
“It’s really cool to have the opportunity to represent the high school,” Tyler said. “Now we’re working on our strength and getting our bodies in shape to compete in the spring and fall. I’m excited for spring ball to come and to do whatever job I can to help the team win.”