CHAMPAIGN — Centennial football picked up right where it left off last season in its opener against Urbana on Saturday afternoon at Tommy Stewart Field.
The Chargers, a Class 6A playoff team a season ago, put up 14 points in the first quarter and 28 points in the second quarter en route to a comfortable 49-14 Big 12 triumph against the Tigers, who were playing their first varsity football game in nearly two years.
“It was kind of a weird week with the temperature and fluctuation in practice times and those kinds of things,” Centennial coach Kyle Jackson said. “Our guys did a really good job of locking in and focusing all week on what we needed to do to come out and be successful (Saturday). Clearly, they did that.”
It was an early test for an Urbana program looking to find its footing after failing to yield varsity teams in recent seasons. Saturday’s game played out 729 days after the Tigers’ most recent varsity game, a 65-0 home loss to Centennial on Aug. 27, 2021. The Tigers then opted to play junior-varsity only schedules the rest of the fall 2021 season and for the entire 2022 season in an effort to build the program’s numbers back up.
Urbana had not scored a point in 1,415 days — during a 43-20 home loss to Peoria Richwoods on Oct. 11, 2019. The program’s last win came one week prior to that in a 22-12 victory against Centennial.
“A lot to learn from, but proud of them, though,” Urbana coach Curtis Blanden said. “They did something that hadn’t been done in a while, and we’re going to be back next week. We aren’t going to fold. We’re going to get better.”
Opening the season on a Saturday proved beneficial following the weather delays and postponements that dotted Friday night’s slate of games across the area. The Chargers were forced into a Saturday afternoon kickoff time because Champaign Central hosted Normal West on Friday night at Tommy Stewart Field, with the Maroons losing 47-7.
“I was getting updates on the Central game and other games around the state last night and the storms roll in, I was like, ‘I’m glad we’re not playing (Friday),” Jackson said. “This was something that worked out, I guess, in our favor.”
Kodiac Pruitt scored the first points of either team’s season with a 3-yard rush that put the Chargers ahead 6-0 with 7:52 to play in the first quarter. The first of Karson Kaiser’s seven successful extra point attempts followed for the Chargers (1-0, 1-0 Big 12).
Junior quarterback Kellen Davis motored the Chargers’ offense, amassing 182 passing yards with three touchdowns and an interception while completing 12 of his 15 passing attempts. He added 65 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.
“He did a great job both throwing the ball and making his reads and running when he needed to, giving when he needed to and just running the offense altogether,” Jackson said.
Kaiser hauled in three passes for 61 yards, Elliott Kato tallied 17 yards and a touchdown on two receptions, Plamedie Ibinimion caught two passes for 47 yards and Trunique Harvey caught a touchdown to round out a balanced passing attack leading into next Friday’s night game against Peoria Manual at Peoria Stadium for the Chargers.
“I just wanted to be able to dominate in a way that is going to benefit our team and get better throughout the season,” Davis said. “There’s more in store for the season. This isn’t the only thing that we have.”
The Tigers (0-1, 0-1) didn’t have many answers once the Chargers’ offense gained a foothold in the second quarter. Davis quickly struck on a rushing touchdown and a pass to Harvey to put the Tigers on the ropes by the midway point of the quarter. The Chargers’ defense kept its shutout intact through the opening three quarters of play, with Centennial holding a comfortable 42-0 lead.
“That side of the ball is where we have a bunch of guys that don’t have a ton of experience,” Jackson said. “They came out to prove themselves, and I think they did that.”
A positive takeaway for the Tigers came in the form of a strong effort from quarterback Jaydon Riggs, who also shined on the defensive side of the ball at times in the first half.
Riggs scored on a 1-yard rushing touchdown and connected with Sorrel Darrough on a 53-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to end the game on a positive note for Urbana.
“It was tough. I feel like the margin of the game was so big is because of mental mistakes and penalties,” Riggs said. “We’ll learn from this experience and take it into next week.”
Allowing Riggs to focus on his offensive responsibilities is a focal point for Urbana moving forward.
“He’s really impressive,” Blanden said. “We know he has a motor but we also know he’s human, so he’s going to get tired. We’re trying to get other kids up to speed and get them ready so he doesn’t have to play so many downs.”
Urbana’s two touchdowns came within the final 3:08 of the game to offer encouragement entering next Friday night’s game at Peoria Notre Dame.
“That’s for the players. They’ve been through a lot, and they deserve good things to happen,” Blanden said. “Just seeing and understanding that they can really do what they’re coached to do.”
That the Tigers scored their lone junior varsity win against the Irish last season isn’t something they put much stock in.
“We’ve got to get locked in, have four good practices next week,” Riggs said, “and come back that Friday and hopefully get to 1-1.”