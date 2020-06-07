What are your expectations for the 2020 season?
The good news is we’ve got a bunch of young guys coming back that got a pretty solid amount of experience last year. One of them is (incoming junior) Montez DuBose, who will be playing some middle linebacker and some tailback. The other one is Brandon Harvey, who is an incoming sophomore. Because of injuries, we played him at a little bit of running back, too, and middle linebacker by the end of the season. He held his own and did a good job. And then we’ve obviously got guys like Jack Young, who stood out last year at receiver, coming back. Then we’ve got senior leadership out of a couple of guys (like) Ryan Vasey, who’s a returning lineman who is one of several guys that’s a returning starter. Terren Burton is another returning starter who provides some senior leadership for us. He started on both sides of the ball. He was a receiver on offense, and then on defense he was a free safetyand pretty much ran our backfield. We’ve got another small senior class, but the junior class is a pretty big class and we’ve got some athletes in there.
What does it mean to be Centennial football’s head coach?
It’s kind of been my dream for a while to be a head coach, and to be able to do so at Centennial is awesome. I know last year our record didn’t necessarily show it, but we grew as a team and we got better every week, and we improved. I was so proud of our players, the families in our program, for just maintaining positive attitudes and just coming to work every day, coming to practice every day, and getting better. I think it’s a credit to the character of a lot of our guys.
As coach of a predominantly black roster, how are you approaching ongoing protests and social unrest?
(It’s important) being able to use our program as a means by which to facilitate change in our community and hopefully be an example in our community of how people can come together from all different backgrounds, races, religions and whatever else. For lack of a better way to put it, things that have been happening I’ve been angry about for a while. Usually my avenue to deal with my feelings and talk through the things that are going on in society is school — it’s in class with my students, with my fellow teachers and my players. That has been a little bit troubling, not having that as an outlet, a way to impact that change or to just talk about what’s going on. A lot of people out there don’t understand, for whatever reason, of what these protests are about. As a white man who has enjoyed privilege in my life, that wasn’t necessarily an easy thing for me to come to terms with, either. But I think we as a society, especially white people as a society, have got to figure out. It’s not easy to talk about. It’s not a comfortable feeling. But it’s a feeling I think you start to maybe grasp some understanding of how people of color in this country have felt for years. Eighty percent of my roster or so are people of color, so it got to a point where I felt like I have to use my position, use my whatever pedestal I’ve got in this community to say something.