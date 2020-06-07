Ephraim Masala
Class of 2021, boys’ soccer
He is most looking forward to ... winning as many games and trophies as possible, and trying to make state this year with my teammates.
Thinking about his time representing Centennial athletics ... I don’t know what to say because it was my first time (last season), but I am going to do my best for the team.
During the ongoing pandemic ... all of us stayed at home for more than two months, but I know me and my teammates will do our best this coming season.
Michelle Stilger
Class of 2021, girls’ cross-country
She is most looking forward to ... every year we go to Wisconsin to run on a national course, and I really enjoy hanging out with my team on that trip. We play games, listen to music and dance, and after we always go to a Danish bakery.
Thinking about her time with Centennial athletics ... it means a lot to represent my school. You go out there to run and do well, and people are going to see that. I want to push my team to do their best and make my school proud.
Because of the ongoing pandemic ... this year will definitely be different. I want everyone to be safe, but it will be really sad if we don’t get to compete. I’m still going to train as if I haven’t had my last meet yet.
Aviv Sagiv
Class of 2022, girls’ tennis
She is most looking forward to ... creating more memories with my teammates and coaches, as well as improving my tennis abilities.
Thinking about her time at Centennial ... I’m originally from Israel, where my school didn’t have sport teams and I had no way of representing my school and showing off my talent. Centennial’s tennis team gave me the opportunity to represent my school and my peers. I am very proud to represent Centennial in every tournament and match.
The ongoing pandemic ... has me worried for the upcoming tennis season and what it will look like, or if there will even be a season. I believe that this pandemic will give me more drive and will to win this season. This pandemic really made me appreciate everything I normally took for granted, and I hope that the tennis season will not be affected by it.