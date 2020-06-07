What is your assessment of the 2019 volleyball season?
Although we didn’t finish the season how we wanted to, I felt like we had a pretty good season overall. This is the second year in a row that we’ve had 20 wins, and I believe our program is growing and it will keep getting better. We’re really going to have to accept the (positions) that us juniors, now seniors, are filling in, because we’re going to miss our seniors. But I believe this class especially, we’re going to be able to do it and lead our program as a whole.
What are your expectations for the 2020 season?
We’re going to be pretty solid. We’re going to be missing a couple middles since they’re graduating, but I’ve already seen a couple of our returning players working out, just getting ready for the season.
Does the COVID-19 pandemic worry you as far as preparation for the upcoming season?
Yes, I was a little worried. But we’re actually starting next Wednesday, we’re going to be doing Zoom calls with our team. We’re not going to be touching a volleyball, but we’re going to be getting our vertical, our reaction speed, stuff like that. And hopefully that will get us back into going, but it’s not going to be how it’s been with two-a-days (and) open gyms.
How have you tried to stay in shape for the upcoming season?
I’m actually working out with one of my old club teammates (Abby Barger), so we’re doing that every other day. And then I’ve been playing a lot of sand volleyball, so I’m been working on my vertical, reaction, balance. And then just doing setting drills in my backyard since I haven’t really been getting into the gym.
Do you have a favorite memory from your time with Centennial volleyball?
We always have a tournament on our homecoming weekend, so we have to miss our pep rally. But to make up for that, our program pays for us to go out to dinner, so we have a tradition of always choosing Olive Garden, the same Olive Garden. And so we really get to bond, and that’s always when we become a team and get together. And for the volleyball part, probably my sophomore year when we beat (Champaign) Central. It was nice to have ... our classmates (be) able to rush the court when we won.