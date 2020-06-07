CHAMPAIGN — It’s common for local swimmers to be involved with the sport for quite some time prior to reaching high school.
Centennial senior-to-be Kaitlyn Lassy doesn’t fall into that category.
“I accidentally signed up for it,” Lassy said. “I had got an email like 20 minutes before the first practice was supposed to start, and I ran all the way to Centennial. I live about a mile away. But I ended up loving it.”
As a freshman, Lassy attended a high school club signup fair and didn’t want to hurt any particular group’s feelings by not giving it a look. So she signed up for swimming, not thinking she’d actually follow up on it.
Now, she’s readying to be a captain for a 2020 swimming and diving roster for the Chargers that returns all but one athlete from last year’s sectional-champion club.
“It means so much (to be a captain),” Lassy said. “I actually cried because I thought the season was going to get canceled due to COVID. There’s still a possibility it might, but ... I’ve already started getting stuff ready for next season.”
Lassy terms herself and fellow seniors-to-be Hannah Hong and Emme Pianfetti “The Three Musketeers,” a trio of upperclassmen guiding a stacked crop of underclassmen as the Chargers vie for their fifth team sectional title in as many years.
“I’m so excited, and I know everyone else is excited for The Three Musketeers to be captains because it’s a party every day,” Lassy said. “You should hear our bus rides.”
Lassy is a 2019 News-Gazette All-Area honorable mention pick whom fourth-year Centennial coach Courtney Louret describes as “super positive all the time.”
After Lassy served primarily as a freestyle sprinter in her first two Chargers seasons, Louret placed her swimmer in the 500-yard freestyle and saw positive results as well.
“This year we have to play around and see where she’s going to excel,” Louret said. “She’s just kind of stepping up as my right-hand woman.”
Hong and Pianfetti each are reigning All-Area first team choices under the diving direction of defending All-Area Coach of the Year Don Waybright, who said back in December that he plans to retire following the 2020 campaign after his 47th season alongside the pool.
Beyond those three seniors, Centennial’s roster is littered with talented underclassmen seeking to follow in the footsteps of Megan Bernacchi, the Chargers’ lone senior last season and another 2019 All-Area first-teamer.
“With Kaitlyn stepping into that leadership role, it’s pretty much the same as Megan had to offer last year,” Louret said. “So I don’t think much will change.”
Junior-to-be Lexie Seten and sophomores-to-be Marin McAndrew, Ava Bernacchi and Annika Scott all received either an All-Area second team or honorable mention nod last season in the swimming department. The first three members of that group teamed with Megan Bernacchi in a state-advancing 400 freestyle relay last year. Louret seems especially excited to get McAndrew and the younger Bernacchi back in the pool.
“Marin, she improved dramatically last year,” Louret said. “Her family was a little shocked at how well she did. I knew she had it in her, but ... I also was shocked by the times she was putting up.
“And then Ava kind of came out of nowhere as well. I knew a little bit about her experience with swimming just by having Megan on the team, but I think she too will also have a big year.”
The next step is getting the Chargers to work fulfilling their potential. It’s currently a difficult task given the COVID-19 pandemic has affected every local pool’s availability, not to mention its impact on IHSA summer contact days up until a Friday announcement that reinstated them to a certain degree.
“I’ve had a couple of parents who are actually, starting next week, going to hold some conditioning sessions a couple times a week,” Louret said. “Obviously still complying with the guidelines of 10 people or less, but I think getting that cardio aspect when you’re not able to get in the water is important.”
Lassy, meanwhile, is focused on keeping the girls close during an unusual and difficult time created by the pandemic.
“One of my big things is positivity and keeping the team together,” she said. “We’re planning on, every week, we all get together do a team bonding thing. Sometimes we’ll just hang out at someone’s house and do a movie night, game night, make friendship bracelets.”
Lassy also is excited about what what Centennial’s competitors can achieve in the pool considering “we only graduated one person” and “we’re all super close from last year.”
As far as individual goals for this upcoming season, though, Lassy’s first thought is about as unique as the way in which she started swimming in the first place.
“I’m super bad at breaststroke. ... Coach won’t even put me in it,” Lassy said. “I was hoping that on senior night, maybe I’ll be in the 100 breaststroke. I just want to be able to do it legally and finish without being disqualified.”