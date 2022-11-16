Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — Plenty of people couldn’t wait to have their photo taken alongside Centennial senior Marin McAndrew on Tuesday, as she signed her National Letter of Intent to compete with the Illinois women’s swimming and diving program.
McAndrew put pen to paper mere feet away from Champaign’s Unit 4 Pool, at which she put in reps that helped her become noticed by Illini coach Jeana Kempe and her staff.
“Kick harder,” McAndrew said to laughter when asked for advice she could offer younger swimmers. “Have people around you that push you.”
McAndrew ended her Chargers tenure last Friday by swimming in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races at the IHSA state meet in Westmont.
“Marin has been the epitome of what we look for when it comes to athletes here at Centennial,” Chargers athletic director Kaleb Carter said Tuesday. “Marin, we’re proud of you.”