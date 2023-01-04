CHAMPAIGN — The next-man-up mentality doesn’t apply merely to a sports team when it suffers injuries.
Take, for example, the 2022 IHSA Class 2A 220-pound boys’ state wrestling bracket.
Centennial’s Jack Barnhart placed fourth in the field as a sophomore. All three individuals who ranked ahead of him were seniors, and now have graduated from high school.
With that information, one could make the leap that Barnhart is in line to claim the 2A state title at 220 in his junior season.
Both he and first-year Chargers coach Andrew Nyland agree. Though not only for the reason mentioned above.
“State champion. That’s my main goal,” Barnhart said. “I definitely thought I could do it (last year).”
“Shouldn’t have any problem winning a state championship, the way he wrestled last year,” Nyland added. “The three guys that placed ahead of him were all seniors last year, and no one else competed with him besides those three.”
Barnhart is one of the headliners entering Wednesday’s Twin City Meet.
The event is set to start at 5 p.m. at Urbana, featuring athletes from Centennial, Champaign Central, St. Thomas More and Urbana.
He boasts a 16-1 record this season and is coming off a championship in the 26-team Floyd Bee Memorial Holiday Tournament last week in Lincoln. Barnhart’s lone loss entering Twin City came versus LaSalle-Peru senior Connor Lorden via a 7-3 decision in the Joe Bee Memorial Invitational’s championship match in Springfield on Dec. 17.
Lorden qualified for state last season at 195, so he could be a potential roadblock for Barnhart once the boys’ individual tournament begins Feb. 16 at State Farm Center in Champaign, depending on what weight Lorden is at.
But both Barnhart and Nyland currently feel optimistic about Barnhart’s trajectory.
“His confidence, and the fact that he does go out there and just brings it to the other guy (are reasons for his success),” Nyland said. “He’s got a good body type for his weight, and he can go out there and just hammer people.”
Barnhart acknowledged the follow-up to his fourth-place state showing last year has included taking wrestling more seriously in order to obtain that desired state championship.
To that point, Barnhart joined the Tolono-based Patton Trained club wrestling team after his sophomore IHSA season ended.
Barnhart subsequently placed third in the USA Wrestling Southern Plains Regional’s 220 bracket, battling foes from Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma to reach that plaudit. Barnhart then logged a 3-2 record in the ensuing national freestyle tournament, and he said the partnership with Patton Trained improved the mental side of his wrestling resume.
“I put in more work over the summer, to get better and see if I could make an even better (IHSA state) run this year,” Barnhart said. “I wrestled the best competition in the nation, so I got to see how I stack up against those guys and what I need to improve on to become better.”
Barnhart also possesses goals of becoming an All-American and winning a national championship before he ages out of such possibilities.
His full focus presently is upon the ongoing IHSA season, though, after helping Centennial football to a 7-3 record and spot in the Class 6A playoffs earlier this school year.
Barnhart earned News-Gazette All-Area first-team status as a defensive lineman. He was an All-Area wrestling first-team pick last year, too.
“They’re similar, but I feel like my wrestling has more of an impact on my football … than football does with wrestling,” said the 6-foot-2 Barnhart, who plays football at 235 pounds. “I lift in the offseason and during the season as much as I can. Over the last year, I’d get up early and run and try to get extra conditioning.”
Barnhart doesn’t think too much about what he achieved during the 2022 wrestling postseason as it pertains to his outlook for the 2023 postseason.
“It helps a lot, but it’s not an in-match thing,” Barnhart said. “I don’t get too worked up about that. I kind of just go out there and give it my best. If it goes well, then I win.”
One of Barnhart’s typical Chargers training room partners is senior Brandon Harvey, who wrestles at 285 pounds and was a fellow All-Area football first-team selection in 2022.
But Nyland and assistant coach Colin Rotramel aren’t afraid to get hands-on with their star pupil.
“Sometimes (Barnhart) works with me. He’ll live wrestle me or Coach Colin,” Nyland said. “He pushes Coach Colin around a little bit. I’m a lot faster than (Barnhart), so we try and work a lot on his speed and his mobility because there’s probably not a 220-pounder that’s as quick as I am.”
Pairing that work with what Barnhart feels he most excels at on the mat could make for a dangerous combination that opponents have to contend with come postseason time.
“I’m not afraid to shoot. I’m confident that I can score on people,” Barnhart said. “I’ve never won a state championship, and it’s my 12th year wrestling. So I feel like I’ve put in the work to do it.”