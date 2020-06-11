CHAMPAIGN — Tony Millard arrived at Centennial High School prior to the 2015-16 academic year as the most recent athletic director of Meridian High School in Macon.
That’s a school of fewer than 300 students. Millard’s shift to becoming AD of the Chargers placed him at an school boasting around 1,400 kids.
In less than a month, Millard will make another significant move, leaving the school he’s called home for almost the last five years to become an AD at an even larger high school in Illinois.
Millard on Monday was confirmed as Oswego East’s next AD, effective July 1. He’s replacing Kurt Weigt, who is leaving the school of nearly 2,600 students in the western suburbs of Chicago after one year as AD to take the Kankakee girls’ basketball coach role.
“It’s a difficult decision any time you choose to leave a place, but this one is for the good of our family, and so it was one we had to make,” Millard said Wednesday. “And even though it’s hard to leave Champaign, it’s easy to make the move when we know we’re doing the right thing for our daughter.”
Millard and wife Amy have a daughter who’s readying for kindergarten. As such, the Millards wanted to move closer to Amy’s family in the Chicago suburban area to “have that backup care plan” for their child.
Amy Millard already is working remotely for Schaumburg-based American InterContinental University. In response to that, Tony Millard has spent the last couple months seeking out AD positions in that area.
Millard was familiar with Oswego High AD Darren Howard through the Illinois Athletic Directors Association — Howard also is that organization’s president-elect — and Millard relished the chance to work in conjunction with Howard via Oswego East.
“It’s a great school district with a great background,” Millard said. “Oswego East is about 16 years old as a school, and so they still are trying to create their tradition and that sort of stuff. To be able to potentially be a part of that and help the growth of the athletic program in a great district like that is going to be a great opportunity for me.”
Millard, himself originally from Morton, isn’t quite finished with his Centennial duties just yet.
In fact, he was preparing Wednesday for a meeting with the Centennial Athletic Hall of Fame committee to discuss nominations for the 2021 class.
Millard helped the Chargers establish their Hall of Fame in the first place, as it inducted its first class in January 2018.
“The creation of the Hall of Fame has been great for Charger athletics and the Centennial community as a whole,” Millard said. “I hope that that tradition continues on.”
Among Centennial’s athletic highlights during Millard’s tenure are five girls’ swimming and diving sectional championships, two girls’ tennis sectional titles, one boys’ swimming and diving sectional championship, two girls’ soccer regional crowns and one baseball regional championship. And that’s not to mention current Illini Justin Cardani’s pair of Class 2A state wrestling titles, the first ever by a Centennial wrestler in school history.
“It’s been great,” Millard said. “It was a great opportunity for me coming in to a new place, much bigger school than I had been (at) before, and I just really have enjoyed working with the coaches and the student-athletes here. I think we’ve come a long ways, and we’ve created an environment that I enjoy being around.”
Millard said he’s not sure who might be in line to succeed him as Centennial’s AD, but noted he “will be as involved as they will let me be” in the selection process.
One item Millard hopes he can retain in the move from Champaign to Oswego is something that initially “overwhelmed” him at his first Centennial-Champaign Central basketball game.
“One of the things, for me, that I see a similarity in ... it’s a two-high school district,” Millard said. “You have Oswego East and Oswego High School in the same district, and just having that built-in rivalry between the two schools and the same community, I’m looking forward to that.”