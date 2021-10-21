CHAMPAIGN — Aviv Sagiv isn’t 100 percent sure what’s wrong with her right wrist.
She has an upcoming appointment with Carle Foundation Hospital’s genetics wing, and hopes answers are provided for the pain she feels completing the most mundane tasks. Like writing and typing.
Before that, however, the Centennial senior has a tennis tournament to compete in. A rather important one.
Sagiv will team up with Chargers sophomore Sandhya Subbiah in doubles play at the Class 1A girls’ state tournament beginning Thursday in the Chicago suburbs. Sagiv and Subbiah open play against the No. 11 seed, Bloomington Central Catholic’s Maggie Ames and Lauren Emm.
“I was happy to qualify for state,” Sagiv said Wednesday, less than an hour before departing Champaign for the state tournament. “I’ve done it before, but I think this year was the most significant for me because I went from not playing at all to going all the way to state, which is crazy.”
Sagiv actually was advised by a doctor not to play tennis last fall during her junior season. Sagiv decided to participate and actually would have advanced to state in Class 2A doubles play with then-senior Leah Luchinski, if the state tournament wasn’t canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another doctor’s check-up after her junior campaign led to a grim determination: She shouldn’t play tennis at all.
“My bones move too much,” Sagiv said. “The only problem we have right now is they don’t know what’s causing it. If you look at an X-ray or MRI, everything looks fine. But obviously I can’t do a lot of things.”
After Sagiv briefly tried to learn how to play tennis as a left-hander — “I knew it was going to be nowhere near how I played with my right hand,” Sagiv admitted — Chargers coach Teri Scaggs presented Sagiv with a chance to become Centennial’s team manager.
“It was very hard to accept at first,” Sagiv said. “I can pick up any skill really quickly, but I never stuck to anything. Tennis was the one thing I stuck to. It was heartbreaking hearing I couldn’t play, especially my senior year.”
Sagiv adapted to her new role with the Chargers. As one of just two four-year seniors on the roster, she became a go-to option for teammates seeking advice.
“I can’t lie: Every time I saw my friends play, I did wish I was on the court playing as well,” Sagiv said. “It was a little hard to watch. But I took comfort in the fact, at least I’m here.”
It wasn’t long before Sagiv soon became more than just a managerial presence.
Scaggs needed eight athletes for Centennial to compete in a September tournament, but she had just four at her disposal with the event rapidly approaching.
“Aviv said, ‘Maybe I can play.’ And I said, ‘Aviv, you’re not supposed to play,’” Scaggs said. “And she said, ‘I’ve been meaning to ask you if I could play senior night (Sept. 29 against Champaign Central).’”
Sagiv did hit the court with junior Yehyun Nam at No. 2 doubles versus Normal Community on Sept. 28 and again against Central on Sept. 29. Sagiv remembers the former match distinctly.
“My coach said when I walked off the court, ‘You looked like you were about ready to cry. Is that because you lost? Because your wrist is hurting?’” Sagiv said. “I was like, ‘No, Coach, I’m just happy to be back on the court.’ They were tears of joy.”
Scaggs elevated Sagiv to No. 1 doubles alongside Subbiah for a Sept. 30 dual with Danville.
“I looked at her that day and said, ‘If we were going to do this we should’ve been playing you at doubles all along,’ but we didn’t even know it was an option,” Scaggs said. “She tried practicing a few times, and it was painful for her. It was probably a shock to her wrist. But ... she’s going to have some painful days and some not-painful days. It’s entirely her decision.”
Sagiv concurs with her coach. She needs to keep her wrist taped during matches and wears a custom-designed brace when not on the court. Some of her first tennis-related actions this season, she said, resulted in her experiencing “a lot of pain afterward, and that scared me.”
But Sagiv is fully committed to her last prep tennis season as it currently stands.
“It’s all been worth it,” she said. “I had one volley where it was a backhand and I had to jump to get it, and it was a winning shot. The opposite team was shocked. They made a noise like, ‘Whoa,’ and I missed that feeling.”
Sagiv and Subbiah took the Danville duo of junior Lexi Ellis and sophomore Brooklynn Behrens — each a 1A singles state qualifier — to three sets during the Oct. 8 Big 12 Conference doubles tournament.
This performance likely was a key one in earning Sagiv and Subbiah the No. 2 seed in last week’s 1A Danville Sectional doubles draw, behind only Vikings juniors and eventual champions Josie Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne.
“She has really good strengths in places where I have some weaknesses,” Sagiv said of Subbiah. “I’m more better at the net while she’s good at the baseline, so that balances itself out. But we both know to come to the net when we need to. ... And we don’t take offense from each other. Sandhya can tell me anything I’m doing bad, and I won’t take offense to that.”
Sagiv and Subbiah defeated Watseka senior Ashton Peters and junior Baler Rigsby 6-0, 6-0 in the sectional quarterfinals to officially qualify for state. It will be Subbiah’s first trip, while Sagiv got to compete in the 2019 2A state doubles tournament as a sophomore alongside then-senior Cayla Risinger.
“Seeing (Subbiah) light up when she realized she qualified for state was awesome,” Sagiv said. “She’s feeling a little nervous about state. Me, not as much.
“It kind of feels like being a big sister on the team. ... I do feel I have a lot to share with her, and I’m hoping, if she wants it, I’ll share it all with her.”
Sagiv and Subbiah wound up finishing third in the sectional, coming up short to Danville junior CiCi Brown and freshman Reese Rundle in the semifinal round before dispatching St. Thomas More seniors Audrey Horn and Nora Kelley. Scaggs hopes Sagiv/Subbiah and Brown/Rundle are able to meet up at some point in the state bracket for a rematch.
But Scaggs also recognizes everything that happens for Sagiv at state is gravy, considering Sagiv was a team manager with no viable route to playing roughly one month ago.
“If I were a senior and this were my sport, I would do everything I could to compete for my last season,” Scaggs said. “It was a nice opportunity for her, and I think she’s started getting a little more excited about everything.”