Sam Lambert and Brooklynn Sweikar didn’t carry quite the same plans into the 2020-21 high school sports season.
The Urbana boys’ junior Lambert qualified individually for a Class 2A cross-country sectional last season.
The Centennial girls’ freshman Sweikar anticipated playing volleyball before that sport’s start date was pushed to February in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
These differing paths converged at last week’s Big 12 Conference Meet.
Lambert and Sweikar led area competitors at Peoria’s Detweiller Park, with the former placing second among boys via a clocking of 16 minutes, 9.6 seconds and the latter sixth out of the girls with a time of 18:59.6.
The results have given each runner positive momentum entering Saturday’s Class 2A Taylorville Regional at Christian County Fairgrounds, with a 10 a.m. girls’ start and an 11 a.m. boys’ kickoff.
“The team goal, I suppose, is to make it past regionals and go into sectionals since there will be one,” said Lambert, referencing the lack of IHSA-sponsored state races this year, though an unsanctioned meet is being conducted early next month in Chillicothe.
“That would be really fun if we could go (to sectionals) as a team,” Sweikar added. “Even if just a couple girls advanced it’d still be exciting to have something to look forward to.”
The top five teams and top five individuals not on those clubs in the Taylorville Regional will move on to next Saturday’s Richland County Sectional. The former statistic is down slightly from the typical seven qualifying teams — another pandemic concession.
Lambert recognized, given his 2019 outcomes, that he’d need to step up for the rest of the Tigers in his third prep season.
“As a leader, it’s pretty interesting,” Lambert said. “It’s way different from freshman year, when I was fourth on varsity at the greatest point in my season. I guess I’m trying to learn leadership and figure out how to lead.”
Lambert’s overriding goal: break the 16-minute mark for a new personal best. He achieved that at Urbana’s Kickapoo Rail Trail with a clocking of 15:52 on the flat layout.
It was an impressive time considering Lambert wasn’t feeling so hot during the race.
“I had a migraine at the time,” Lambert said. “And I was dehydrated from ... my first time drinking coffee. So I was surprised I broke 16. I’ve learned that I have to eat food as well as drink (water) after drinking coffee.”
Lambert also received a boost from competing at Detweiller Park last weekend in the Big 12 showcase. The state meet has been held there since 1970 but won’t be this year, so Lambert relished the chance to treat his conference race like a mini state.
“It was definitely a really nice, competitive meet,” Lambert said. “It was definitely special. I didn’t think we’d be able to run at Detweiller.”
Sweikar, meanwhile, adjusted on the fly after the IHSA’s July announcement that volleyball wouldn’t get underway as typically scheduled.
Her jump to cross-country wasn’t random, however. Sweikar placed 10th at the 2019 IESA Class 3A girls’ state race for Jefferson Middle School, and she qualified for state in sixth and seventh grade as well.
“It was a pretty easy thing to do because I’ve been doing it for so long,” Sweikar said, “and I just really like the environment of the cross-country season.”
Sweikar put herself atop the Chargers’ time sheet despite running against the likes of junior teammate Bella Ramshaw, a Class 1A state runner last season with St. Thomas More.
“I was really nervous for my first race,” Sweikar said. “But it was just with (Champaign) Central, so it was pretty calm. There were no spectators, so I was just going to go out there and see ... how I needed to pace myself for the next race.”
Sweikar didn’t expect to be Centennial’s leading presence while also adjusting from 2-mile races to 3-mile ventures.
“I was kind of like, I’ll see where I go from (middle school), but I was pretty surprised,” Sweikar said, “and I guess it just pushed me to be a better runner.”
Of course, Sweikar won’t have the luxury of running cross-country and playing volleyball with the Chargers during the rest of her prep tenure — assuming volleyball returns to a fall timeline next school year.
“It’s really exciting,” Sweikar said, “because now I get to see between cross-country and volleyball which one I would actually prefer next year.”
Off to the races
A look at where local cross-country runners will compete Saturday when regional races transpire:
Class 2A Taylorville Regional
When: Girls at 10 a.m., boys at 11 a.m.
Where: Christian County Fairgrounds, Taylorville.
Top five teams/top five individuals not on those teams advance to: Class 2A Richland County Sectional, Oct. 31.
Who's involved: Centennial, Champaign Central, Charleston, Danville, Effingham, Mahomet-Seymour, Mattoon, Rantoul, Richland County, Taylorville, Urbana.
Class 1A Bishop McNamara Regional
When: Girls at 9 a.m., boys at 9:30 a.m.
Where: Legacy Park, Manteno.
Top five teams/top five individuals not on those teams advance to: Class 1A Harvest Christian Academy Sectional, Oct. 31.
Who's involved: Armstrong-Potomac, Beecher, Bishop McNamara, Chicago Christian, Chicago Leo, Chicago Noble/Butler, Cissna Park, Clifton Central, Herscher, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Joliet Catholic, Lisle, Parkview Christian Academy, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Peotone, Yorkville Christian.
Class 1A Olympia Regional
When: Girls at 10 a.m., boys at 10:45 a.m.
Where: Olympia High School, Stanford.
Top five teams/top five individuals not on those teams advance to: Class 1A Elmwood Sectional, Oct. 31.
Who's involved: Bloomington Central Catholic, Bloomington Cornerstone, Chillicothe IVC, Clinton, Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Delavan, El Paso-Gridley, Eureka, Heyworth, Normal U-High, Olympia, Peoria Heights, Prairie Central, Tremont, Tri-Valley.
Class 1A St. Teresa Regional
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Hickory Point Golf Course, Forsyth
Top five teams/top five individuals not on those teams advance to: Class 1A St. Teresa Sectional, Oct. 31.
Who's involved: Argenta-Oreana, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Bement, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Central A&M, Cerro Gordo, Judah Christian, Monticello, Oakwood/Salt Fork, Okaw Valley, St. Joseph-Ogden, St. Teresa, St. Thomas More, Tuscola, Uni High, Unity, Villa Grove/Heritage.
Class 1A Chrisman Regional
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Chrisman High School
Top five teams/top five individuals not on those teams advance to: Class 1A St. Teresa Sectional, Oct. 31.
Who's involved: Casey-Westfield, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Cumberland, Dieterich, Effingham St. Anthony, Flora, Hutsonville/Palestine, Lawrenceville, Marshall, Mt. Carmel, Neoga, Newton, North Clay, Paris, Robinson, Sullivan, Teutopolis, Tri-County.
Note: Italicized schools are bringing only boys' runners; bolded and italicized schools are bringing only girls' runners.