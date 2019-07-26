CHAMPAIGN — It’s hard to miss Martice Mitchell on the basketball court.

The 6-foot-10, 195-pound center epitomizes the idea of a “long athlete” with arms that stretch for a wingspan coaches covet when they’re recruiting.

Those same coaches aren’t missing much of what Mitchell is doing on the court either. The Chicago Heights native and rising senior at Bloom Township has experienced the proverbial recruiting boom this spring and summer. After holding a handful of mid-major offers at the end of his junior season with the Blazing Trojans, Mitchell has added 10 more since April, while starting to see high-major teams get in the mix.

Rutgers was the first of that bunch to offer the Class of 2020 three-star prospect in May. Mitchell’s performance in the first session of the inaugural NCAA College Basketball Academy this week in Champaign saw both Minnesota and Xavier jump on board.

At this point, Illinois hasn’t moved past interested, but Mitchell drew Illini coaches Brad Underwood and Jamall Walker to one of the most highly-attended games of the camp Wednesday afternoon at Ubben Basketball Complex when he squared off against four-star forward Jalen Bridges.

“It means a lot being my home state, obviously,” Mitchell said of the Illini interest. “I like Illinois as a program. I would really consider coming here.”

Mitchell has developed a relationship with Illinois assistant Chin Coleman. He put some of the feedback he’s received from Coleman to good use during the academy.

“He told me some things I need to do to get better and reach that pro level,” Mitchell said. “He told me I could be a pro. I went out there and performed like he told me to. I went out there and played more physical and wanting to crash every board. He told me he knows my struggle and where I came from living in Chicago, so I need to go out there and show that and play with my heart.”

Mitchell was among the few ranked prospects that attended the first session of the NCAA academy Tuesday through Thursday on the Illinois campus. While most of the top prospects — both from Illinois and nationally — skipped on the new event, Mitchell said he’s benefited from participating.

“I had this week off, so I was going to be either staying home and getting some rest or coming here,” he said. “I didn’t know if there were going to be a lot of coaches to come see me, but I definitely feel like it’s been a good turnout. I feel like I did a great deal for myself coming to the camp.”

Mitchell’s rise this spring started with his move from Mac Irvin Fire to Kevon Looney Elite. He wasn’t sure about the move at first. Mitchell initially joined a Team Y&R squad that wasn’t on one of the shoe brand circuits, but a partnership with Kevon Looney Elite, which needed a 17U team, got him playing in the adidas Gauntlet, where he ultimately averaged 10.5 points and 4.8 rebounds.

“That helped me a lot, too, and helped my stock rise and helped me get a lot more offers,” Mitchell said. “I think I wouldn’t have had all the offers I have right now if I would never have left Mac Irvin because there are so many stars on that team.”

Mitchell’s unique abilities at 6-10 have helped him stand out compared to his competition. He hit his big growth spurt during the summer before his sophomore year at Bloom, but he managed to hold on to his guard skills. Mitchell was able to show off those skills both in the game action during the afternoon and evening sessions at the NCAA academy and during the morning skill drills.

“I think that makes me a lot different,” he said. “I feel like I can do a lot of good things people my height or taller can’t do. Being nimble and agile, I can move quicker than other players. I work on that a lot with my trainer and my strength coach. I work on my flexibility, my feet mobility, my handle and my shooting.”