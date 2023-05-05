CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Central baseball team enjoyed a season sweep of Centennial with a convincing 16-1 win on Thursday night.
But shortly after the visiting Maroons finished off the four-inning win against their crosstown Big 12 Conference rival, coach John Staab’s program found out a bit more good news.
Peoria Notre Dame had beaten Normal Community 5-4 on Thursday, giving Central at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title with the Ironmen.
Now, the task at hand for the Maroons?
Go try and win an outright conference title. Central (17-5, 9-0 Big 12) can do just that on Saturday when it hosts Normal Community at Spalding Park.
If Central defeats the Ironmen (17-8, 8-2) on Saturday, the Maroons will win the program’s first outright Big 12 title since 2015. Normal Community still has a home game against Bloomington next Tuesday, and Central concludes its Big 12 slate with a home game against Peoria Notre Dame on May 16.
“We know how difficult it is to win a conference title, so we’re going to get a little greedy and try to get it outright on Saturday,” said Staab, Central’s coach since 2002. “We’ll have to earn it.”
Yes, they will, because Normal Community is expected to throw left-hander Ethan Eberle. The junior committed to Louisville on April 23.
Central can take a confident approach with its offense into Saturday’s game.
The Maroons jumped on Centennial senior pitcher Brody Stonecipher in the top of Thursday’s first inning, tallying seven runs to take an insurmountable lead.
It’s the 11th game this season Central has scored double-digit runs, but first in four games since a 12-2 win at Bloomington on April 27.
Junior Sam McArthur and sophomore Luke McClure both went 2 for 2 with a triple and four RBI to lead the Maroons. Junior Chris Timmons (1 for 3, three RBI), sophomore Carter Bleakney (2 for 3, RBI, two runs scored) and sophomore Aiden Elliott (1 for 2, RBI, three runs scored) all joined in on the fun for Central.
“We’ve got a good group of hitters who have shown at times that they can do this and be dominant,” Staab said. “The last couple weeks we’ve been a little too pull-happy, and we focused on hitting the ball up the middle of the field in preparing for this game.”
Senior Kendall Crawford threw all four innings for Central, scattering six hits and striking out eight. He did not issue a walk in his fourth pitching appearance in the last 10 days.
“I told him in the locker room just how proud I was of him,” Staab said. “He wasn’t all that sharp, but he battled and competed.”
Centennial (8-14, 4-6) struggled against the Maroons two days after taking a 5-2 lead on Central into the bottom of the sixth at Spalding Park on Tuesday night.
Senior Kam Ross and sophomore Kam Murphy each went 2 for 2 for the Chargers, with Murphy driving in sophomore Madden Schurvinske with Centennial’s lone run. Schurvinske went 1 for 2.
“We had a rough one,” Centennial coach Vince Perri said. “But we’ve always had the thought after a loss that we exit that game right then and there. We don’t let our guys get down.”
Central, meanwhile, will have a chance to add to its program’s history on Saturday.
“Normal is always tough and loaded with talent,” Staab said. “But we’re looking forward to the challenge.”