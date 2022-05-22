CHAMPAIGN — Regulation didn’t provide enough time to determine the winner of Saturday’s Class 2A girls’ soccer regional championship match between Big 12 rivals Champaign and Normal West.
That wasn’t a normal 80 minutes of regulation, either. Not with a two-hour rain delay in the place of what is normally a significantly shorter halftime.
A pair of 10-minute overtime periods didn’t decide a winner at McKinley Field, either. So penalty kicks it was with the teams tied 1-1.
Claudia Larrison scored first for Central. Then Sophia Adams, Avery Hall and Lainey Somers for the win. Add in one key Meg Rossow save and another Normal West miss, and the Maroons (11-8) secured their first regional title since 2015 with a 4-2 penalty kicks advantage.
“I think we had a little more in our favor because we have an awesome goalie and kids we practice all week with to finish PKs,” Central coach Steve Whiteley said.
Yes, we’re talking about practice.
Whiteley said some coaches choose to skip penalty kicks in practice and just let the players live in the moment when they happen. The Maroons made the choice this spring to practice every aspect.
How they walk into the box. Where they place the ball. Little details that are locked in place so there’s a level of comfort in pressure-packed competitive situations. The Maroons even have one drill where the coaches make shooters tell the goalkeepers where they’re kicking it to increase the challenge.
“We earned that victory,” Whiteley said. “I think the players get the feel for what they’re comfortable doing and stick with it. We don’t script it out for kids. It’s wherever they feel comfortable kicking. Then you’ve also got to read, once you get into the situation, what the goalie is doing. Sometimes, you don’t want to overthink. All of our PKs were on frame. Their goalie made a great save on the one they saved.”
Taking down Normal West for a regional title meant a little more for Central. The Wildcats were undefeated in conference play as Big 12 champions and beat the Maroons 2-1 earlier this month in Champaign. A close loss two-plus weeks ago meant Central didn’t fret when Normal West scored to take the lead early in the second half after the delay.
“You just don’t know how your team is going to respond off of that,” Whiteley said about the unplanned two-hour break where his team rested up and refueled. “Normal West scores 12 minutes into that second half and it’s 1-0. Nobody dropped their heads down. We all knew that was a possibility when we prepped for this game.”
Central eventually had its answer. Grace Pelz scored off a deflection with eight minutes to play, setting up the overtime and then penalty kicks situation to send the Maroons into a sectional semifinal showdown next week with top-seeded Chatham Glenwood (18-3) in Chatham.
“We know we have a super challenge ahead of us,” Whiteley said. “We’ll celebrate this and then go into Tuesday trying to play our best game. We know we can really play these close games. There’s really only been two games where we’ve been blown out and lost by more than two goals. We’ll see what we can do against Glenwood.”