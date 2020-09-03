CHAMPAIGN — Results from Wednesday’s girls’ swimming and diving meet between Champaign Central and Normal Community were unlike anything one might see in a typical school year.
A 150-yard freestyle race. A 100 individual medley. A 50 butterfly. A 400 freestyle. A 50 backstroke and 50 breaststroke.
These aren’t events that typically grace a meet schedule. But in the COVID-19 pandemic era, giving athletes as many opportunities as possible to compete is paramount.
“We don’t have relays, obviously, because of restrictions,” Maroons coach Katie VanHootegem said. “So we ... kind of cut some of the races in half to make sure each girl got to swim three or four events — and every girl was dead tired.”
Central might not have won the meet, with Normal Community pulling away 102-48 in Big 12 Conference action at Unit 4 Pool. But VanHootegem was thrilled with her athletes’ effort in their season opener.
“I believe every single girl had a faster time than what they had in the time trial three weeks ago,” VanHootegem said, “and that to me is a big win.”
The Maroons and Ironmen didn’t have quite the same style of matchup Centennial and Urbana did in the same facility one day prior.
The Chargers and Tigers ran a few swim events, then conducted diving before returning to swimming. Central and Normal Community, meanwhile, sent divers out at 4:30 p.m. ahead of a 6 p.m. start to swimming.
“We had 10 volunteers ... and then 20 swimmers per team and both coaches,” VanHootegem said. “We could not fit the divers in with that (according to the state’s gathering of 50 rule).”
The swimming portion of the meet lasted just 75 minutes, and that was with two short breaks included.
“It was a pretty quick meet, so they were pretty tired,” VanHootegem said. “I tried to put them in one event every session.”
The idea for a mix of typical and atypical races came from VanHootegem’s discussions with her father, Galesburg swim and dive coach Ray VanHootegem. Normal Community coach Heather Budak was on board as well.
“We’ve been talking — we can’t do relays, so what’s another way we can incorporate the kids,” Katie VanHootegem said. “It was just how can we make this meet successful and make the girls feel accomplished and have fun.”
Central finished atop two races, with sophomore Samantha Cook winning the 200 IM with a time of 2 minutes, 24.50 seconds and sophomore Caroline Hartmann taking the 50 butterfly victory in 30.87.
Cook also placed second in the 100 butterfly (1:04.84), a result matched by the Maroons’ Annabelle Price (diving, 157.70), Elise Ionin (50 butterfly, 56.15) and Olivia Terry (100 free, 1:00.90; 100 backstroke, 1:07.83).
“We’ve been working them really hard. For them to come into the meet, give it their all and drop time, that’s a plus in my eyes,” VanHootegem said. “If we can keep that trajectory, we’re going to be golden.”