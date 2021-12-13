The Central Illinois Conference as it has been known since its inception will no longer exist after the 2022-23 school year.
St. Teresa has been voted out of the eight-school league, while Sullivan is departing of its own accord to join the Lincoln Prairie Conference.
CIC officials released a statement Monday indicating that St. Teresa will be expelled from the conference. The Bulldogs were ousted by a 6-1 vote, with Sullivan abstaining.
Tuscola and Clinton are local schools in the conference along with Sullivan. Central A&M, Meridian, Shelbyville and Warrensburg-Latham also are part of the league, which began operation in the 2014-15 school year.
"This was not an easy decision," the league's statement reads. "The member schools have nothing but the highest respect for the leadership at Sullivan and St. Teresa."
A motion filed within the league last month and reported upon by the Decatur Tribune's J. Thomas McNamara indicated that some member schools felt "the Central Illinois Conference is in danger of dissolution."
"Several member schools have been exploring opportunities in neighboring conferences. As such, one must give consideration to the potential implications of that action," the motion reads. "It is our belief that the removal of St. Teresa High School from the Central Illinois Conference will add stability to the current membership while also making the conference an increasingly more attractive destination for other schools of interest."
Sullivan athletic director Ryan Aikman informed The News-Gazette on Monday that Sullivan has "accepted an invitation to join the Lincoln Prairie Conference beginning in the 2023-24 school year."
"Given the current dynamics of the Central Illinois Conference, we felt the Lincoln Prairie Conference was not only a more stable option," Aikman said, "but a better fit for all of our athletics programs."
The Lincoln Prairie Conference began operation in the 2019-2020 school year after numerous institutions left the Little Okaw Valley Conference.
Sullivan will join local schools/athletic cooperatives Arcola, Argenta-Oreana, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Bement, Blue Ridge, Cerro Gordo, Heritage, Tri-County and Villa Grove in the LPC along with non-local schools Cumberland, Decatur Lutheran and Okaw Valley.