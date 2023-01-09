The Central Illinois Conference and Heart of Illinois Conference are merging to form a football partnership, named the Heart of Central Illinois Conference.
Tremont superintendent Sean Berry announced the merger on Monday, citing scheduling difficulties caused by "the decrease in 11-man football participation." The merger will take effect beginning with the 2024 season.
"This instability has made it difficult to maintain a consistent football schedule for schools that are able to maintain 11-man programs," Berry wrote. "Because the season is limited to nine games over nine weeks, and because smaller schools around the state are losing their 11-man programs, it is difficult to find replacement teams to fill weeks that are open."
In order to "regain some stability in scheduling," Berry wrote, the new Heart of Central Illinois Conference will include 11 Heart of Illinois programs and six Central Illinois programs.
From the Heart of Illinois are Deer Creek-Mackinaw, El Paso-Gridley, Eureka, Fieldcrest, Fisher, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Heyworth, Le Roy, Ridgeview/Lexington, Tremont and Tri-Valley. Flanagan-Cornell currently fields an 8-man team.
Fisher was unable to field an 11-man varsity team earlier this school year and played a junior varsity-only schedule. That resulted in forfeit wins taken by GCMS, Fieldcrest, Ridgeview/Lexington, Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Heyworth.
From the Central Illinois are Central A&M, Clinton, Meridian, Shelbyville, Tuscola and Warrensburg-Latham. Both St. Teresa and Sullivan are leaving the league after this school year.
"It all goes down to scheduling," Ridgeview athletic director Jake Kennedy told The News-Gazette. "We had schools that have the same principles in mind for their conference in terms of how they were operating. ... It'll be a good marriage. I'm excited to see where it goes."
This combining of conferences only is being utilized in football. Berry wrote that two divisions will be determined "based on school enrollment."
Here are the IHSA-listed enrollments for the 17 Heart of Central Illinois football programs, in order from smallest to largest: Fisher (182); Central A&M (216); Le Roy (217); Heyworth (239); GCMS (276); Tuscola (277); Meridian (281); Fieldcrest (286); Warrensburg-Latham (297); Deer Creek-Mackinaw (298); Tri-Valley (298); Ridgeview/Lexington (combined 304); Tremont (320); Shelbyville (349); El Paso-Gridley (363); Eureka (445) and Clinton (464).
"The merger will be re-evaluated after a few years to determine if it is having the intended positive impact, so it is not necessarily permanent," Berry wrote. "The scheduling issue with 11-man football has been a problem statewide for several years. Hopefully this merger will address the issue for the schools involved so the student-athletes continue to have opportunities to play the sport they love."
"This is going to work out for both parties," Kennedy said. "We're all in. As long as teams are being forthright and doing their best to play games and be honest with each other, I don't see why this wouldn't last for the long run."
The Heart of Central Illinois Conference isn't the only new football conference formed as a result of scheduling woes.
The Big 12 and Central State Eight have formed a football alliance that will take effect during the 2023 season, while the Vermilion Valley Conference Football Alliance was created in 2020 out of the ashes of the now-defunct Sangamon Valley Conference.