CHAMPAIGN — The only way to describe Champaign Central’s dominant performance at Tuesday’s Twin City Meet would be a total team effort.
The Maroons won nine of the 12 events, sweeping the relays and getting individual event victories from six different swimmers.
Sophomore Babette Bradley and senior Caroline Hartmann had two of the more decisive victories for the Maroons on Tuesday at Unit 4 Pool.
Bradley won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 2.08 seconds, which was faster than her nearest competitor by just more than 16 seconds. Hartmann outpaced the 200 individual medley field by roughly 13 seconds with a winning time of 2:28.40.
Bradley and Hartmann were far from Central’s only winners Tuesday evening.
Senior Samantha Cook added a win in the 100 butterfly in 1:05.94, junior Laura Taylor placed first in the 100 backstroke in 1:07.59 and junior Olivia Terry got the victory in the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.01. The longest race of the night also went to the Maroons, with sophomore Olivia Dempsey winning the 500 freestyle in 5:55.81.
Some combination of swimmers from that group mostly helped Central also win all three relays.
The 400 freestyle relay victory was the easiest for the Maroons with a nearly 22-second lead in 4:00.16, thanks to Bradley, Dempsey, freshman Macy Cappa and Cook. Terry, Dempsey, Hartmann and Taylor teamed up to win the 200 medley relay in 1:59.50, and Terry, Taylor, Bradley and Hartmann got the win in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:46.12.
Central coach Katie VanHootegem could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
Centennial finished second in the team standings behind a pair of victories from Marin McAndrew. The Illinois commit unsurprisingly swept the freestyle sprints, winning the 50 freestyle in 24.99 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 54.40 seconds.
As well as McAndrew performed Tuesday — and has all season — there’s still a focus on areas the Centennial senior can improve heading into the stretch run of the swim season.
“She’s swimming amazing already, so we’re excited about that,” Centennial coach Courtney Louret said. “We’re really focusing on race technique, and (Tuesday) we kind of honed in on a couple things and focused now on what we need to do at that championship meet in a couple weeks at sectionals.
“She does really well when, A, she has competition, and when she feel like there’s a little bit of pressure on her. That’s when she digs deep and finds that motivation and extra drive to push her through the race.”
Within individual events, the Chargers also grabbed runner-up showings from freshmen Riti Bhosale (200 IM, 2:41.41) and Brynley Wilber (100 butterfly, 1:09.86). Centennial ranked second in all three relays, as well, courtesy some combination of McAndrew, Bhosale, Wilber, senior Annika Scott, junior Lin Gilbertz and freshmen Rebekah Kim and Kennedy Borden.
Tuesday’s only other event win belonged to Uni High — the third-place team — with Stella Youse winning the 1-meter diving competition. Youse posted a score of 383.30 to beat her closest competitor by 64.85 points.
The Illineks’ next-best finishes after Youse’s triumph were third-place showings from freshman Praachi Mudar in the 200 IM (2:41.93) and junior Andrea Torelli in the 100 butterfly (1:11.69).
Urbana placed fourth as a team, and St. Thomas More rounded out the competition in fifth.
The Tigers were led by senior Elena Poulosky, who placed third in the 100 backstroke (1:09.46) and sixth in the 50 freestyle (27.73). The Sabers were paced by senior Mary Beth Franey, who claimed third place in the 50 freestyle (26.88) and fourth in the 100 freestyle (1:00.77).
The Tigers, Chargers and Maroons will all meet again this weekend at the Big 12 Conference Meet in Peoria at Richwoods High School, and all five teams will reconvene for sectional action at Centennial on Nov. 5.
“All the teams we swim against (Tuesday) we’ve had dual meets and tri-meets,” Louret said. “It’s fun to see where all the girls on the rest of the teams are at now. We’ll see what everybody does Saturday at conference.”