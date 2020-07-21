CHAMPAIGN — Wade Schacht’s last golf tournament before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States didn’t go very well.
“It wasn’t awful,” the Champaign Central sophomore said of the event at Bloomington’s Weibring Golf Club, “... (but) I just thought, ‘I’m not going to be able to compete this year, playing like this.’”
A chat with Tim Buscombe, the former PGA pro at Champaign’s Lincolnshire Fields Country Club, further convinced Schacht a change was required. And what better time than a period when COVID-19 prevented golf tournaments from teeing off around the state?
“He was like, ‘Now’s the time to change your swing,’” Schacht said. “So we did some home lessons and we got me working on shifting my weight better, getting a better load back, shortening my back swing and getting more extension on both my back swing and through swing and getting crisper contact on the ball and bringing up swing speed.”
The results, since Schacht was able to return to the fairways in late May?
Mixed, but with plenty of success to suggest the swing alteration was a good move.
“Those changes, they certainly gave me more distance,” Schacht said. “That along with the added muscle (I’ve put on) has probably given me 20, 30 extra yards this year. There are times where, if my swing’s on, I can tell where this is going to lead me. I’ve shot some 67s, 68s this year. But then there’s some rounds where it’s not on and I’ll shoot low 80s.
“It’s really complicated, but I’m hoping this will become something that eventually is a big thing for me.”
Schacht is by far the youngest returning 2019 News-Gazette All-Area boys’ golf first-team selection, cracking the six-player list as a freshman among juniors and seniors.
He and now-graduated teammate Justin McCoy were as potent a 1-2 punch as any locally last fall, with the two leapfrogging one another from tournament to tournament. Schacht ultimately had his first prep season end in a Class 2A sectional, but he’s now the bona fide leader for a Central squad that graduated four of its top six scorers.
“I have thought about that, and I’m looking forward to it,” Schacht said. “I don’t know (that my teammates) are really going to want to take whatever from me, but I’m really excited ... to see what everyone can do.”
Schacht has stayed sufficiently busy since golf showcases ramped back up in late spring and early summer, both on the Prep Tour and American Junior Golf Association circuit.
He carded a two-round score of 69 and 74 to win an event at Pontiac Elks Golf Course and said he’s finished atop a couple other tournament fields in the St. Louis area.
With those triumphs, however, have come some roadblocks.
“I’ve had some trouble in bigger tournaments this year,” Schacht said. “Getting out with guys I know I competed with last year, but they’ve gotten a lot better and with my swing change, I’m maybe less consistent.
“But I can see it’s there and I’ve just got to keep working. I know eventually it’ll click and it’ll be dangerous.”
One recent moment in which Schacht nearly saw his game come together as anticipated was at the July 5 AJGA Qualifier Series tournament for the D.A. Points Junior Open in Pekin.
Schacht sat at even-par through 16 holes and knew making par over the final two holes likely would secure him a spot in the main event bearing the name of a former Illini golfer and current pro.
A triple-bogey on No. 17, however, quashed Schacht’s dreams. He finished 2 strokes away from qualification.
“It has been mentally tough,” Schacht said. “It would’ve been easier not to switch my swing right now. I’d probably be playing better golf right now. ... But I believe it’s worth it, and I’m fighting through it.”
Schacht soon has a chance to impress on a course with which he’s quite familiar.
The AJGA, for the first time, is bringing its show to Urbana, holding its Junior All-Star event at Urbana Country Club from Aug. 4-6 — and Schacht is participating in its main draw.
During his freshman season with Central last year, Schacht won a regular-season tournament played on that same course, shooting a 70 to grab medalist recognition.
He’d love to experience more of the same next month, especially since, according to Schacht, college coaches tend to put a bit more stock in AJGA contests considering the quality of the field.
“There’s probably a good chance for me to get some stars (AJGA tournament entry currency) considering it’s a course I’ve played at multiple times,” Schacht said. “I’m excited to play there and excited to show the area what AJGA tournaments are about.”
Schacht is expecting a Wednesday start date to the Maroons’ offseason workouts as well, though the fate of the 2020 high school boys’ golf season currently is up in the air because of the pandemic.
If Schacht and his Central pals aren’t permitted to play under the IHSA banner, Schacht will simply stick with what he’s been doing over the last few months.
“I’d retain eligibility to play in other tournaments,” Schacht said. “It’s not ideal. I’d love to play for Central this season. But there are ways I could keep playing and gain rankings and AJGA stars.”