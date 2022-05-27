NORMAL — By the time Champaign Central made its way up to the batter's box for its first swings on Thursday night, the Maroons trailed Normal West 4-0.
A first-inning grand slam by the Wildcats' Sam DesCarpentrie gave Normal West its early lead, but the night was far from finished. Or the dramatics that ensued, either. The third-seeded Maroons rallied in the bottom of the seventh from a 5-2 deficit to rally for a 6-5 win on a walk-off error against fifth-seeded Normal West in a regional semifinal game at Jack Horenberger Field on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.
Central trailed 5-1 after four innings before the Maroons cut their deficit to 5-2 in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single by Charlie Hobbs. But the three-run deficit stayed intact until the bottom of the seventh.
Charlie Cekander started the inning off with a leadoff double and scored on a one-out RBI single by Carter Hall to make it 5-3. T.J. Pipkins then reached on an error and Hall scored on an RBI single by Hobbs to cut Normal West's lead to 5-4.
Central didn't waste much time after Hobbs' single, tying the game at 5 on an RBI single by Kendall Crawford on the next pitch. Then, Mitchell Crompton put the ball in play, causing an error by Normal West, and allowing Hobbs to cross home plate with the winning run in a game that ended just before 11 p.m.
The game was initially scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Normal West, but was moved to Horenberger Field — which has turf — and started just before 8 p.m. because of bad weather.
Central (30-6) will now move on to play second-seeded Normal U-High at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the regional championship game slated to take place at Normal West.
Next up for the Maroons (30-6): the program's eighth regional championship appearance in a row against Normal University High (29-6) at 11 a.m. at Normal West High School.
— Matt Daniels
MAHOMET — The field maintenance between Class 3A regional semifinal games at Mahomet-Seymour High School had just started when the first raindrops fell early Thursday evening.
It was just a few sprinkles a first.
But the Mahomet-Seymour coaching staff turned grounds crew was keeping an eye on the radar.
Heavier rain and wind was on the way.
It came. Roughly an hour’s worth of precipitation was enough to postpone the regional semifinal game between fourth-seeded Mahomet-Seymour (23-5) and sixth-seeded Centennial (8-13). The plan is to play at 6:30 p.m. Friday after the Bulldogs’ softball team hosts Danville in a Class 3A regional championship game. The softball game is slated for a 4:30 p.m. start on Friday.
Should more rain create delays there, the baseball game between Mahomet-Seymour and Centennial will be moved to 5 p.m. at Spalding Park and its turf infield in Champaign.
“When it started raining, we knew this was a possibility,” Mahomet-Seymour baseball coach Nic DiFilippo said. “The field has been in great shape — it’s finally getting there — but we got lightning and it was a little slick on the basepaths. Better safe than sorry.
“This is our 10th game rained out. We’ve added some games and found a few mid-week extra, but this is No. 10 that’s been rained out. It’s frustrating, but at the same time, spring in Illinois, we get used to it. After 20-some years, I’m kind of just like, ‘OK, here we go again.’ … We’re going to try to play here (Friday). Our trainer is going to be here. Everybody’s here — even if we had to push it to like 7 p.m.”
Thursday’s postponement, for the time being, won’t change Saturday’s schedule. The regional championship game is still set for 11 a.m. at Mahomet-Seymour. Waiting for the winner of Bulldogs-Chargers will be top-seeded Bloomington.
The Purple Raiders used a five-run third inning in Thursday’s early regional semifinal game to top Big 12 rival Danville 6-0.
The first two innings between seventh-seeded Danville and Bloomington had the makings of a pitcher’s duel. The Vikings’ Dylan Brown and Purple Raiders’ Brady Alexander didn’t give up anything of note through seven batters apiece.
Alexander kept it up in the top of the third. Brown wasn’t as fortunate in the bottom half of the inning, as Bloomington batted around, took advantage of two walks and a hit batter and scored five runs en route to a spot in the regional championship game.
“We’ve struggled all year with that one inning,” Danville coach Michael Dokey said. “We played two solid innings, and then the third inning a couple mistakes — two walks and a hit batter — and that’s baseball.”
The Vikings (1-17) ultimately couldn’t mount a comeback, finishing with just two hits off Alexander. Zach Spencer singled in the second inning, and Cameron Feuerborn singled in the fifth. Danville’s only other baserunner was Zane Ray, who reached first on a dropped third strike and throwing error by Bloomington catcher Jackson Oliver in the third inning.
“We hit the ball better (Thursday),” Dokey said. “Just right at people. Earlier in the year we were striking out all the time. We did a better job and showed a lot of improvement. It’s not the time you want to do it in the last game, but we were right in that ball game.
“It was nice to see us not put our tail between our legs and battle back. We had hopes of winning this game because we know we can compete and we beat them last year. We had that confidence going in.”
Brown took the loss after throwing a 104-pitch complete game. The Vikings’ senior right-hander scattered three hits in seven innings, walked five, hit two and struck out six.
“He’s had trouble with walks — a couple mechanics things here and there — but other than that he threw the ball well,” Dokey said. “He kept us right there. We just didn’t get the bats going for him.”