URBANA — Champaign Central used solid possession — building its attack from its own third — to set the tone early in Tuesday’s second Class 2A Urbana Regional semifinal match against crosstown rival Centennial.
That strong start led to a pair of early goals.
Tim Ngugi got on the board within 5 minutes of the opening whistle, and Diego Zarco made it a two-goal advantage before the midway point of the first half on a free kick outside the 18-yard box.
That advantage held for Central, as the fourth-seeded Maroons topped the sixth-seeded Chargers 2-0 to advance to Friday’s regional championship match against host Urbana.
The Maroons (16-6-2) and top-seeded Tigers have played twice already this season. Urbana won the first matchup 11-10 in penalty kicks, and the second ended in a 3-3 tie.
“Those have been 7-7 through regulation,” Central coach Nick Clegg said about those previous two bouts. “We’ve definitely had some opportunities to beat them, so it should hopefully be a nice, close match. … We’ve won the last two (regional titles). This would be going for a three-peat for our seniors that are a part of the program.”
Central had plenty of opportunities to expand its lead Tuesday night. If not for a number of stops by the Centennial goalkeeper Kenny Mayele, who finished with 15 saves.
Clegg felt his team was able to control the tempo — and the action — against the Chargers (6-8-3), but the Maroons had to be satisfied with the two early goals. Centennial’s Abdul Watan led his team with three shots on goal.
“We moved the ball upfield and had good overlapping runs as well as moving the ball side to side,” Clegg said. “We had another goal that was called back that was very close as well. I just felt like we controlled the game the whole time. Other than one good save our goalie (Gabe Seeber) had to make, Centennial didn’t threaten us at all.
“They just defend super well and drop numbers back in the box quite a bit. Luckily we got to play on turf this time and it’s more difficult to park the bus in the back and stop teams from scoring.”
Urbana 6, Danville 0. Urbana has grown accustomed to opposing teams flooding their own third of the field. The Tigers have faced defensive posture after defensive posture this season. The challenge then becomes finding a way through the defense for shots on goal.
That wasn’t much of a challenge in Tuesday’s first Class 2A Urbana Regional semifinal match against Big 12 rival Danville.
The eighth-seeded Vikings played a defense-oriented style. Urbana’s Noah Barkley attacked, with the junior midfielder’s hat trick accounting for half of the top-seeded Tigers’ goals in their 6-0 shutout victory.
“Noah has a green light whenever he wants it,” Urbana coach James Barkley said. “(Tuesday) he just found some gaps and found some spaces. There were some nice balls into him — two were assisted by Grant Koplinski, and one was unassisted. Most of the teams we play sit back on us, so the challenge becomes finding the net. I think he felt that and took that on his own shoulders.”
Three other players contributed goals in the regional semifinal win for Urbana (15-0-2) after Noah Barkley had his hat trick in the first half.
Chico Wilson also scored in the first half off another Koplinski assist to give the Tigers a 4-0 lead, and Collin Schiff and Oscar Dill scored in the second half off assists from Deniz Schlieker and Sinan Sehitoglu, respectively. Goalkeeper Chase Mandra made one save to preserve Urbana’s eighth shutout of the season.
It was a consistent approach from his entire team Tuesday that stuck out most to James Barkley. That’s been a hallmark of the unbeaten Tigers this season and was in full force in the win against Danville.
“They stuck with the plan and moved the ball well,” James Barkley said. “The consistent performance from the top of the roster to the bottom was probably one of the most impressive things about (Tuesday’s) performance. We had four goal scorers for the six goals. That’s kind of a good mark for our team as far as distribution and top-to-bottom performance.”
That type of performance meant an onslaught of shot attempts for Urbana. Danville goalkeeper Tyler Finley finished with 37 saves in the loss for the Vikings (7-13-2), which places him 10th all-time in saves in a single match in IHSA history.
Class 1A Bloomington
Central Catholic Sectional
Bloomington Central Catholic 2, Uni High 0. Second-seeded Uni High’s postseason run ended Tuesday with a sectional semifinal loss to top-seeded BCC.
The Illineks (11-8), fresh off a five-goal performance from Noah La Nave in their regional championship victory, were shut out by Central Catholic for the second time in less than two weeks. The Saints also won 4-0 in Urbana on Oct. 8.