Sign up for our daily newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — Nolan Miller made history on Wednesday night.
The Champaign Central boys’ swimmer broke the school record in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 50.91 seconds in a dual Big 12 matchup against rival Centennial at Unit 4 Pool. The Maroons prevailed 125-61 against the Chargers.
Miller’s winning time put him in some elite company, as the previous record holder Tyler McGill — an Olympic gold medalist in the 100-meter medley relay at the 2012 Summer Games in London — had held the school record time of 51.12 seconds.
Miller — the two-time reigning N-G All-Area Swimmer of the Year — also earned a win in the 50 freestyle (23.65) and joined forces with Stefan Popa, Aidan Williams and Tim Norcross for a victory in the 200 medley relay (1 minute, 46.28 seconds). Williams was also a dual individual winner in the 100 (49.91) and 200 free (1:59).
The foursome of Jonathan Smith, Jackson Dillow, Josh Lee and Williams added a second relay win for Central, going on to take first in the 400 free relay in 3:35.18.
The Maroons’ other event winners were Avi Rhodes (1-meter diving), Jonathan Freeburg (100 butterfly), Trevor Plattner (500 free) and Popa (100 breaststroke).
Centennial won two events with Tyler Oatman claiming first in the 200 IM, while Oatman, Evan Piercy, Matthew Piercy and Andrew Hemming teamed up for a win in 200 free relay.