WESTMONT — Nolan Miller remains in prime position to earn at least one IHSA boys' swimming and diving state championship on Saturday.
Perhaps the Champaign Central senior could make it two titles inside FMC Natatorium.
Miller produced the top result in Friday's 200-yard freestyle preliminaries, clocking a time of 1 minutes, 37.58 seconds to outpace runner-up Camden Taylor of Rockford East (1:37.81).
Miller's effort was nearly a second quicker than his sectional time the previous week (1:38.53), and it outperformed his 2022 state runner-up time of 1:38.21.
The Ohio State men's swimming and diving signee also ranked fourth in Friday's 500 freestyle preliminaries, turning in a time of 4:29.38 that was more than four seconds quicker than his sectional result (4:33.47).
He landed behind the trio of Barrington's Lucas Bucaro (4:28.66), Naperville Neuqua Valley's Alex Parkinson (4:29.28) and Barrington's Rylan Anselm (4:29.29).
Anselm was the top-seeded athlete entering Friday's prelims based on sectional performance, with Miller at No. 2. Bucaro dropped nearly seven seconds from his sectional time, and Parkinson sloughed off more than nine seconds from his.
If Miller can win at least one of his two A-final races on Saturday, he'd become the Maroon boys' first state champion since Payton Woods won the 2016 50 freestyle crown.
Joining Miller in Saturday's festivities is senior teammate Aidan Williams.
Williams touched the wall in 46.37 seconds during his 100 freestyle preliminary to qualify for the event's B final, contested between the Nos. 7 through 12 finishers on Friday.
Williams narrowly missed advancement in the 50 freestyle as well, garnering a 14th-place time of 21.04. The No. 12 preliminary time was 20.87.
Rounding out Central's efforts on Friday were a pair of relay tandems and a diving performance.
The Maroons ranked 19th in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:26.82, recorded by the quartet of Williams, freshman Garren Barker, senior Timothy Norcross and Miller.
Central placed 31st in the 400 freestyle relay by clocking 3:23.10, an output turned in by Norcross, freshman Jonathan Freeburg, junior Trevor Plattner and sophomore Josh Lee.
Maroons junior diver Avi Rhodes placed 48th in preliminaries with a score of 118.55.
Mahomet-Seymour junior Aron Varga offered a 39th-place time in the 100 breaststroke, finishing his race in 1:01.64.
Sullivan senior Ethan Schmohe was the 20th-place performer in the 100 backstroke (51.38) and added a 26th-place time in the 50 freestyle (21.46). He also paired with junior Isaac Chambers, freshman Liam Donovan and senior Matthew Wesselman to log a 34th-place 200 medley relay time of 1:39.45.