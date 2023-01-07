CHAMPAIGN — Nolan Miller arrived at Unit 4 Pool on Wednesday with every intention of establishing a new record in the Champaign Central boys’ swimming and diving history book.
That’s because the Maroons senior is primarily focused upon trying to win a pair of IHSA state championships in late February.
As cool as it sounds for Miller to surpass a time set by a former Olympic gold medalist and four-time IHSA state champion, he wasn’t about to dedicate more time to the mission than he felt was necessary. Especially since he’s already experienced that feeling once before.
“(Central coach Dave Young and I) were trying to figure out when the best time was because we didn’t want to lose valuable training time,” Miller said. “But, at the same time, you want to get it done. ... It’s definitely doable.”
Already the Maroons’ 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle record-holder, Miller set his sights upon Tyler McGill’s 100 backstroke clocking of 51.12 seconds from 2005. Miller previously had taken Central’s 200 freestyle record from McGill as well.
“It crossed my mind to maybe give him a heads up (about the 100 backstroke),” said Miller, who keeps in contact with McGill. “But I was sure he’d find out on his own.”
Plenty of folks have heard about what Miller achieved in Wednesday’s dual versus rival Centennial.
He touched the wall in a time of 50.91, turning to look at Unit 4 Pool’s corner video board and throwing his right fist into the air upon seeing his result.
“It felt quick. I was expecting to see 50 point something,” Miller said. “But I didn’t know if it was going to be all too fast. I didn’t think I’d go (two-hundredths of a second) under the record.”
Miller’s plan was publicized among dual participants ahead of time. That meant members of the Central and Centennial rosters lined the pool’s far edge to cheer on Miller each of the three times he pushed off that wall, marking 25, 50 and 75 yards completed.
“Behind the block, I was just kind of talking to myself ... ‘You’ve trained for this, and I’m in shape. There’s no reason why I shouldn’t do it,’” Miller said. “Everybody but the coaches ... was at the end of the pool waiting for me. Just being able to look and smile took some of the nerves away.
“Believe it or not, I was probably more nervous for this than I was for state.”
The two-time defending News-Gazette All-Area boys’ swimming and diving Athlete of the Year, Miller placed second in last season’s IHSA state meet in both the 200 freestyle (1 minute, 38.21 seconds) and 500 freestyle (4:28.49). Both of those times presently serve as Central’s program records, too.
“You’re putting a risk out there (by talking about the 100 backstroke record ahead of time). I’m trying to go fast, and if I don’t get it, it’s a little upsetting,” Miller said. “It weighs more on me than it did at state.”
Even so, Miller said previously eclipsing the 200 freestyle record held by McGill — a 2012 Summer Olympics gold medalist in the 100-meter medley relay — somewhat blunted overtaking him in a second event.
“It doesn’t feel as significant as my school records I set at state, but I think that’s primarily because I was at state,” said Miller, who signed with Ohio State men’s swimming and diving this past November to continue his athletic career past high school.
“You walk into the pool your first day freshman year, you see those names and you’re like, ‘Wow, I’ll never be that good,’” Miller continued. “Junior year happens, and now it’s like, ‘Yeah, it’s Tyler’s record.’ I guess, over time, it’s just kind of sunk in.”
Miller actually wasn’t present for some of Central’s practices and meets early this season. He competed in the 2022 Speedo Winter Junior Championships West meet last month in Texas, swimming in the 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
Miller’s best finish occurred in the 200 freestyle, placing 23rd of 122 athletes with a time of 1:38.66.
“Dave from day one said, ‘We want the best for you, and if that means you’re not training with us or you’re not doing what we’re doing in practice, that’s fine,’” Miller said. “I was definitely more ready to come back to the team than I was last year (after 2021 junior nationals). Being a captain and all the potential that we have this season — not individually, but just as a team — we’ve got a special group of guys. So I’m really looking forward to how this season is panning out.”