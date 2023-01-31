Ty Pence knows what Cole Certa is going through.
Pence, the St. Joseph-Ogden senior boys’ basketball player and Illinois State signee, is well aware of college coaches watching him play well before he makes a college decision.
Certa is facing those same circumstances now.The 6-foot-5 sharp-shooting junior guard at Bloomington Central Catholic holds 11 Division I offers, with his most recent one from Illinois nearly two weeks ago.
“The recruiting process for me was really stressful,” Pence said. “Just going to the place that you want to be and able to play and be the best fit there, along with being surrounded by good people and good coaches, is the place for you. When you know where you want to go, you’ll know.”
Certa is mulling through those options now playing for the Saints, who will visit St. Joseph for an Illini Prairie Conference showdown at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Pence and his Spartans.
SJ-O (19-4, 3-2 Illini Prairie) is on a five-game win streak, while BCC (17-7, 4-1) has won eight of its last nine games. In order for SJ-O to extend its win streak to six and hit the 20-win mark, knowing where Certa is on the court at all times Tuesday night is vital.
“A guy like Certa might be one of the most talented guys that we’ve seen the entire year,” SJ-O coach Kiel Duval said Monday night during an appearance on The News-Gazette’s ‘Prep Basketball Confidential’ radio show on WDWS 1400-AM and WHMS 97.5-FM. “They’ve got other guys, too, but the whole focus has to be him and where he’s at on the floor. As soon as he walks in the gym, he’s open.”
Much like Pence. The 6-6 wing is only 29 points away from breaking Brandon Trimble’s SJ-O career scoring record of 2,115 points. He could get it Tuesday night, while teammates like senior guard McGwire Atwood and junior guard Tanner Jacob could contend with slowing down Certa.
“He may start out being guarded by one guy, but it’s a whole team effort to guard a guy like Certa,” Atwood said. “We’ve got to make sure we try and contain him.”