The first nonconference game of the Shauna Green Era at Illinois is known. And it’ll involve the Illini taking
a trip to the Steel City. Illinois will play Pittsburgh for the first time on Nov. 30, part of 14 matchups in the
Big Ten/ACC Challenge that were unveiled on Monday. Sports Editor MATT DANIELS ranks the games that will take place Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 to comprise the 15th annual event between the two leagues:
1. North Carolina State at Iowa
Thursday, Dec. 1
Caitlin Clark is must-watch TV and liable to go viral anytime she gets near half-court. The Iowa guard returns after leading the country in scoring last season at 27.0 points. The Hawkeyes missed out on a deep NCAA tournament run, though, losing in the second round to Creighton. Getting the chance to host North Carolina State, a team that reached the Final Four last season and brings back two of its top three scorers from a year ago in Diamond Johnson and Jakia Brown-Turner, makes this one of the marquee nonconference games in the country.
2. Ohio State at Louisville
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Jacy Sheldon and Taylor Mikesell form a potent 1-2 scoring duo for the Buckeyes, who advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament last season. Both can stretch defenses with their outside shooting prowess, especially Mikesell. The 5-foot-11 guard was not only the Big Ten’s most prolific three-point shooter last season with 114 made three-pointers, but also its most accurate when she connected on 48 percent of those attempts. Louisville advanced to the Final Four last season before losing to eventual national champion South Carolina in a national semifinal game in Minneapolis. Hailey Van Lith is back to lead the Cardinals.
3. Maryland at Notre Dame
Thursday, Dec. 1
Brenda Frese always seems to have the Terrapins near the top of the Big Ten. Her coaching acumen will be tested even more so this winter since Maryland lost four of its top five scorers from a year ago. Guard Diamond Miller will need to take on an even bigger role, but Frese has loaded up on transfers, bringing quality players like Abby Meyers (Princeton), Lavender Briggs (Florida), Elisa Pinzan (South Florida) and Allie Kubek (Towson) to College Park, Md. Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey will rely on dynamic guard Olivia Miles to follow up her breakthrough freshman season now as a sophomore.
4. North Carolina at Indiana
Thursday, Dec. 1
Their male counterparts meet the night prior to this at the Assembly Hall, but this matchup should also entertain the folks in Bloomington, Ind. Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes gives the Hoosiers double-double options every time they take to the court, and the veteran duo should have even more responsibility placed on their shoulders next season after helping Indiana reach the Sweet 16 last season. North Carolina isn’t lacking experience, with four starters returning from last year’s team that won 25 games and also made the Sweet 16. Guard Deja Kelly is one to watch.
5. Michigan at Miami
Thursday, Dec. 1
The Wolverines were only a few possessions away last March from becoming the first Big Ten team to reach the Final Four since Maryland in 2015. But Naz Hillmon and her teammates couldn’t overcome a poor fourth quarter against Louisville in the Elite Eight. Hillmon suits up for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream now instead of the Wolverines, so this is Leigha Brown’s team after the 6-foot-1 guard averaged 14 points last season. Miami went 21-13 last season and lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament to South Carolina.
6. Nebraska at Virginia Tech
Thursday, Dec. 1
Balanced scoring carried the Cornhuskers to 24 wins last season, although coach Amy Williams sure would have liked a longer NCAA tournament stay after losing to Gonzaga in the first round. The passionate fans in Lincoln may get that next March since the top four scorers from last season — guard Jaz Shelley, center Alexis Markowski, forward Isabelle Bourne and guard Sam Haiby — all return to the fold this winter. Before Nebraska makes the trip to Blacksburg, Va., Elizabeth Kitley will be the main focus on the scouting report after Virginia Tech’s 6-6 center averaged 18.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks last season for a 23-win Hokies team.
7. Northwestern at Duke
Thursday, Dec. 1
This game doesn’t have two former Glenbrook North standouts on opposite sidelines like it would if Duke (Jon Scheyer) and Northwestern (Chris Collins) played a men’s basketball game. Duke coach Kara Lawson is known for going viral with some of her speeches to the Blue Devils, but the former Tennessee guard is only 20-14 in two seasons in Durham, N.C. Northwestern coach Joe McKeown has more than 700 wins in his coaching career and will need to find a replacement for Veronica Burton after the Dallas Wings took her seventh overall in the WNBA draft.
8. Georgia Tech at Michigan State
Thursday, Dec. 1
The Spartans lost 20-point-per-game scorer Nia Clouden since she’s now in the WNBA with the Connecticut Sun. Veteran coach Suzy Merchant returns two starters in sophomores Matilda Ekh and DeeDee Hagemann from last year’s 15-15 team that failed to reach the NCAA tournament, but will likely feature a more well-round offense this season. Georgia Tech posted a 21-11 record last season and lost to Kansas in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Nerea Hermosa, a 6-5 center, and 6-1 guard Eylia Love are two starters the Yellow Jackets bring back who averaged double figures in scoring last season.
9. Rutgers at Boston College
Wednesday, Nov. 30
C. Vivian Stringer is no longer roaming the sidelines for Rutgers, with former Penn State coach Coquese Washington now in charge of the Scarlet Knights after Stringer retired from a Hall of Fame career. Washington will inherit a team that was among the Big Ten’s worst last season, with the Scarlet Knights finishing 13th in the league last season. She’ll also make do with a revamped roster since the top six scorers from a year ago are no longer with Rutgers. This former Big East matchup features a Boston College team that won 21 games last season, but the Eagles lost their top three scorers.
10. Syracuse at Purdue
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Two relatively new head coaches will meet at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind., when the two teams play for the first time. Second-year Purdue coach Katie Gearlds guided the Boilermakers to a 17-15 record last season, while Syracuse welcomes in new coach Felisha Legette-Jack after the Orange went through a disappointing 11-18 mark last winter under interim coach Vonn Read following long-time coach Quentin Hillsman’s resignation in August 2021 after allegations of improper conduct. So, these two proud programs will both be looking for a bounceback win when they meet.
11. Wake Forest at Minnesota
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Lindsay Whalen is going into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September. But the former Minnesota standout hasn’t recaptured those moments during her four seasons on the sidelines in Minneapolis. The Gophers have had two straight losing seasons and haven’t reached the NCAA tournament since 2018. A brand-new roster awaits Whalen and Minnesota this winter. Wake Forest isn’t in a much better position, with the Demon Deacons finishing 16-17 last season that included a 4-14 record in ACC play.
12. Florida State at Wisconsin
Thursday, Dec. 1
The good news: Wisconsin won three more games last season than the Badgers did during the 2020-21 season. The bad news: That means the Badgers only won eight games last winter during the first season of coach Marisa Moseley’s tenure. Success hasn’t followed these Badgers at the Kohl Center, with Wisconsin last having a winning record during the 2010-11 season. If they can surprise Florida State and knock off a 17-win Seminoles team, it would constitute as a big surprise.
13. Virginia at Penn State
Wednesday, Nov. 30
These two teams combined to go 16-40 last season, including 7-29 in conference games. Virginia only won five games, defeating the likes of Cal State Fullerton, William & Mary and George Washington. A far cry from when Dawn Staley shined for the Cavaliers. Fourth-year Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger does have one saving grace. Senior guard Makenna Marisa is back after averaging 22.2 points, good for second in the Big Ten last season.
14. Illinois at Pittsburgh
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Both teams followed similar trends last season. Some bumps in nonconference play, but still, more wins than losses against those teams. And then conference play began. Pitt finished 11-19 last season, yet only went 2-16 in ACC play during coach Lance White’s fourth season and ended the season on a 10-game losing streak. It’s anyone’s guess what Illinois will look like this winter under first-year coach Shauna Green. The former Dayton coach has as many transfers (four) as she does returnees (five) from last year’s program that went 7-20, including a dismal 1-13 in Big Ten play. But count on Kendall Bostic grabbing a ton of rebounds since Pitt was 296th in field goal shooting last season.