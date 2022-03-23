CHAMPAIGN — A month ago, Shauna Green could not have answered why the Illinois women’s basketball program was the logical choice for her next coaching stop.
The 42-year-old Clinton, Iowa, native admitted as much Tuesday afternoon during her introductory press conference held on the Traditions Club patio deck inside State Farm Center.
“Why Illinois? Right,” said Green, who signed a six-year contact to become Illinois’ 10th coach in program history with an annual salary of $800,000. “I have heard that question a million times now. And if you would have asked me a month ago, I don’t know.”
Candid, honest discussions with Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman ensued.
“I think I had the same questions that most people would have,” Green said. “I did ask why he thought there hasn’t been success here. But that was kind of the end of that, because we can all sit here and say, ‘Well they haven’t won consistently.’ To me, I’m like, ‘There’s only one way to go. Let’s try to build this.’”
Whitman, who made his first public comments on Tuesday about the Illinois women’s basketball program since Nancy Fahey retired on March 4 following five straight losing seasons, said the program’s prolonged downturn is difficult to understand. Or pinpoint to one exact reason.
“We’ve spent a lot of time trying to deconstruct that,” Whitman said. “I think that we have lacked some success on the recruiting front. I think we haven’t always had the caliber of player that we need to succeed in the Big Ten, especially as the Big Ten has continued to improve, and I think that’s something that has been a factor in the last several years is you’ve seen a dramatic upswing in the competitiveness in the Big Ten in women’s basketball, which is something that I think is a pride point for the league, but makes it harder when you are one of the teams that is trying to gain a foothold.”
Now the task of helping the Illini become relevant again both nationally and within the Big Ten rests with Green.
Green inherits a program without an NCAA tournament berth since 2003. With no winning seasons since a Matt Bollant-led Illinois team went 19-14 almost a decade ago during the 2012-13 season.
The success Green had at Dayton ultimately caught the attention of Whitman, who continued his pursuit of Green while at the same time traveling with the Illinois men’s basketball team.
Whitman made the two-hour drive from Indianapolis to Dayton, Ohio, after the Illini lost to Indiana in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten men’s tournament on March 11. That was his first in-person meeting with Green.
The other? Whitman followed up a week later by getting in a car for a nine-hour roundtrip drive between Pittsburgh for the Illinois’ men’s basketball team’s NCAA tournament games and Dayton last weekend.
Green said she “appreciated” the level of persistence Whitman showed, but also his willingness to give her some space as the Flyers prepared for and played two NCAA tournament games of their own.
Dayton defeated DePaul 88-57 in a First Four NCAA tournament game in Ames, Iowa, last Wednesday night before the 11th-seeded Flyers lost a first-round NCAA tournament game, 70-54, to sixth-seeded Georgia this past Friday night in Ames.
“I had said to her, ‘Look, I know you have a team. You have an obligation there. We’re going to respect that. We’re going to approach this in whatever way you tell me to,’” Whitman said. “We had an ongoing dialogue about where the comfort points were. ... We just kept an open dialogue and had an understanding that at any point if we weren’t keeping everyone comfortable in the context of that conversation that we would find a different way to approach it.”
Now, the focus for Green turns to holding in-person meetings with each of the current players on the roster in addition to Zoom meetings with the four players Illinois signed last November as part of the Class of 2022.
Green met with the Illini players for the first time on Tuesday morning and will start individual player meetings on Wednesday. She’ll also sit down with each member of Fahey’s coaching staff.
Currently, the Illini have five players from the 2021-22 roster in the NCAA transfer portal: guards De’Myla Brown, Jada Peebles and Aaliyah Nye and forwards Ericka Porter and Solape Amusan, team spokesperson Danny Mattie confirmed to The News-Gazette on Tuesday. Nye led the Illini in scoring at 12.4 points this past season that saw the Illini finish with a 7-20 record.
“First off, it’s about the players. That’s my first priority is our players here in building and starting those relationships,” Green said. ... We can’t do anything until they start getting a feel for me and I start getting a feel for them and we start the long process of starting a relationship. Then, we’ll get on the court and get to work and assess where we’re at, what do we need to address recruiting-wise this year and going into the next couple of recruiting classes. All of it is a process.”
What that will mean in terms of recruiting is Illinois will focus on what Green called the program’s “breadbasket” of Illinois and the surrounding states. Moving forward, Green wants to make it difficult for the top in-state high school players to say “no” to the Illini. This past season’s Illinois roster only included one homegrown player (redshirt senior center Eva Rubin out of Homewood-Flossmoor).
“There’s a lot of talent here,” Green said. “When I was at Dayton ... we got a couple of those kids. That shouldn’t happen for Dayton. Now, I’m going to be mad if it does happen for Dayton, because I’m like, ‘We need to get those kids.’ ... We have to take care of our home.”
Green said her familiarity with the recruiting footprint of the Midwest is an advantage that made Illinois a better fit than going to a job opening in the SEC or ACC. Her already established high-school and AAU contacts, according to Green, help in formulating a coaching staff, as well, because “it’s not like I need to bring someone in” with Midwest recruiting ties.
The new Illinois coach indicated Tuesday she had “some people” from her previous coaching staff at Dayton she wanted to follow her to Illinois before adding “there’s a couple of other people that I’m looking to bring on.”
What Green made clear on Tuesday is the timeline for turning the Illini program around is to be determined. Still, Green has a definitive goal in mind: Adding banners to the State Farm Center rafters honoring the accomplishments of Illinois women’s basketball players and teams.
Getting there will be the difficult part. It’s a scenario that will be new to Green after knowing nothing but success at Dayton. The Flyers went 127-50 in her six seasons, won five Atlantic 10 regular-season titles and earned four trips to the NCAA tournament.
Asked about the Illini’s nearly two-decade NCAA drought, Green playfully responded with a question of her own.
“Why did you have to put it as (Illinois hasn’t been there in) two decades? ... That was part of the challenge and part of the intriguing thing for me is I’m used to going to the NCAA tournaments,” she said. “I’m used to competing for championships. That’s the goal but I also understand it’s not going to happen overnight. I wish we’d win a Big Ten championship next year, but I don’t think it’s going to happen. There has to be the process, and I know there’s going to be really hard times with it.
“We’re going to be head down, day-by-day what choices can we make in that day to try to make ourselves better. Hopefully, we’ll look up in a few years and we’ll be good. That’s what I said, ‘You’re good when you’re good.’ I can’t put a timeline on it, but hopefully that comes sooner rather than later.”