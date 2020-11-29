CHAMPAIGN — It turns out Brad Underwood was a bit prescient when discussing what was to come for his team.
The Illinois men’s basketball coach had just seen his team thump Chicago State 97-38 on Thanksgiving Day, with freshman guard Andre Curbelo taking over in the second half to finish with 18 points. A day earlier, fellow guard Adam Miller set a new Illini freshman record with 28 points in a 122-60 throttling of North Carolina A&T.
“I know what’s coming,” Underwood said Thursday after the Chicago State game. “They don’t yet. They might think they’re all like this.”
It’s not clear if Underwood was projecting ahead to Wednesday’s game against No. 2 Baylor or the Big Ten/ACC Challenge game against No. 9 Duke on Dec. 8 in Durham, N.C., or if he knew what his team would find out Friday afternoon. Ohio, not the Bears or Blue Devils, provided the first real challenge of the 2020-21 season.
The eighth-ranked Illini escaped the finale and de facto championship game of their own multi-team event with a 77-75 victory. It took a pair of last second Ayo Dosunmu free throws — and one from Trent Frazier for good measure — to avoid the early season upset.
Underwood was frustrated by his team’s turnovers. By the way Illinois defended Ohio’s ball screen action in the hands of point guard Jason Preston. With the impatience the Illini showed on the offensive end.
“That maybe goes back to the first two days,” Underwood said after the win against Ohio. “We scored so easy. That’s not real basketball. This was. We’ve got some things we’ve got to clean up.”
In a way, getting tested so thoroughly by Ohio was “perfect” in Underwood’s estimation. The average margin of victory in the first two games — a clearly unsustainable 60.5 points — didn’t provide an accurate picture of things to come.
The Bobcats did. They had a talented lead guard and a plan — mostly letting Preston be Preston. It worked. Ohio came within a single possession of knocking off a top-10 team for the first time since beating No. 4 Ohio State early in the 1971-72 season.
But Illinois still found a way to win. Dosunmu called the game a “blessing in disguise.”
“It definitely gives us and our coaching staff a great piece of film to watch, study over, make adjustments,” the Illini’s preseason All-American said. “We faced our first piece of adversity. We found ways to win. Veteran players made plays down the stretch. Now it’s getting us prepared. Now the young guys understand how high-major basketball is against a really good team. We’re excited. Baylor’s next.”
Friday’s win was a new lesson for Illinois’ younger players — and a refresher for the veterans. The Illini’s two previous wins last week were, in part, about pumping up those same newcomers. It’s at least how Frazier approached it.
Frazier enjoyed watching Miller hit 6 of 8 three-pointers and score 28 points in his debut. The same was true for Curbelo’s one-man fast break act against Chicago State.
“I want to get these younger guys going and prepared for bigger games — the Baylors, the Dukes,” Frazier said. “To help them and get them more shots than me, more touches, more looks and more opportunities just to build their confidence up. Develop that confidence when we have to play really talented teams. I could care less if I score. Watching them go out there having fun, playing with a smile on their face and just building that confidence is incredible.”
Confidence in Illinois’ youngest guards, though, won’t suddenly sprout from the first three games of the season. Hyper-competitive practices since mid-October have played a part, too. It’s where Curbelo and Miller got their first taste of what was to come.
“They go against the best guard in our league — and probably the country — every day in Ayo,” Frazier said. “Going against me and Ayo every day puts a lot of pressure on them and challenges them even day. They love to compete. The biggest thing is them just building their confidence right now, finding their groove and finding their place on the floor each and every possession.”
Underwood knows his young guards will have their hiccups throughout the season. Miller still hit double figures against Ohio, but he went 0 of 4 from three-point range after hitting 8 of 13 to start the season. Curbelo ultimately played just 10 minutes against the Bobcats — struggling a bit in the more halfcourt-oriented game — before an ankle injury forced him to the bench.
“That’s part of the process,” Underwood said. “Every freshman has to go through that. It’s great they have the confidence now they can go out and play on this stage and play under the lights and be successful. As the other teams get out here and get older and get bigger and more athletic, they’ll have their hiccups.
“We’ve got to minimize those. That’s one of the advantages of having veterans — Ayo and Trent and Da’Monte (Williams) and Giorgi (Bezhanishvili) and Kofi (Cockburn) — that have all been through those battles. They can help them grow, and they don’t have to shoulder the load themselves or do that every night. They’re off to a great start. We’ll hope that continues even though the competition steps up.”