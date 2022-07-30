CHAMPAIGN — One week after the Champaign East All-Stars 10U team qualified for the state tournament, it’s the 11U team’s turn to shine.
Luckily for the older team, they won’t have to travel all the way to South Elgin for their state tournament. Instead, they’ll host seven teams from all corners of Illinois at Bottenfield and Robeson elementary schools in Champaign.
“I think it’s a culmination of hard work for all these guys,” Emkes said. “They’ve worked hard throughout the Little League season. Some of these guys have been working on their travel teams since February.”
Many on the team call the chance to host and play in the state tournament a “once in a lifetime” opportunity, but it isn’t the first time they’ve played on the state’s biggest stage.
Roughly 75 percent of the team competed in last season’s 10U state tournament team, a valuable experience as they prepare for another round.
“We know to be aware of good teams because it’s state,” left fielder Tommy Rouse said.
The players volunteered to do much of the prep work on the field, which included hanging a green windscreen on the right field wall at Bottenfield for the first time in two years.
Champaign’s “green monster” draws favorable comparisons to its counterpart at Fenway Park in Boston and will be an inviting target for left-handed hitters from around the state this weekend.
“It’s awesome,” shortstop Trey Douglas said. “I’m really excited for it because we don’t have to drive forever to the state tournament. Hopefully, we can win at our home field.”
Champaign East arrived at the state level by virtue of strong play at the district level that included a win over Champaign West.
Jackson Dancer was on the mound to close out the team’s district championship game and clinch a berth in the state tournament.
“I was nervous,” Dancer said. “It was exciting after it happened.”
Large crowds are expected for the team’s first game of the tournament at 10 a.m. on Saturday against Rochelle at Bottenfield. They’re guaranteed a game at Robeson on Sunday, either at 10 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.
If they catch fire, they’ll snake their way through the tournament to arrive at the championship game, set for Aug. 5 at Robeson.
The players know the Champaign-Urbana community will be rallying behind them no matter how far they make it.
“It’s not only a good opportunity for our kids to experience it,” coach Cory Douglas said, “but also for the community to get reestablished with Champaign Little League.”