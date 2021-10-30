CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Academy High’s entry into the IHSA world came via last spring’s track and field season. Shayla Brown became the Owls’ first-ever state qualifier by placing second in the Class 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional’s 800-meter run.
Forming a cross-country team was Academy High’s natural next step within high school sports.
And now three Owls are hoping to represent the 70-strong school at state.
Junior Ian Weible and sophomores Eleanor Laufenberg and Sophia Libman will compete in Saturday’s Class 1A St. Teresa Sectional at Hickory Point Golf Course. Laufenberg, Libman and the event’s other girls start at 10 a.m., while Weible and other boys follow at 11 a.m.
Each of the three will need to finish inside the top-10 runners not on one of the six state-advancing teams in order to qualify for next Saturday’s 1A state showcase at Peoria’s Detweiller Park.
“Just leave everything on the course. That’s what we talk about all the time,” Academy High coach/athletic director Kyle Hummel said when asked about sectional goals for the trio of Owls. “When you finish, if you collapse because you’re absolutely dead, that’s a successful race. That’s what I care (about) right there: Did you leave every ounce of energy on the course.”
Hummel’s mindset is born from running collegiately at Eastern Washington before becoming a competitive triathlete and world-champion Ironman athlete.
“These kids have put a lot of faith in me. They had no idea who I was,” Hummel said. “Seeing them work so hard and having it pay off, that’s what sports is all about.”
Hummel is also the Academy High track and field coach. Weibel, Laufenberg and Libman each ran for the Owls on that team last school year, and they now constitute half of Academy High’s inaugural cross-country roster.
“I joined cross-country because I just really like running,” Libman said, “and it’s nice having a group to run with and just being able to work off each other.”
Weible said he’s run several 5Ks and 10Ks locally, which inspired him to give prep cross-country a shot. Laufenberg’s motivation is partially familial, as brother Henry is a senior standout for the Uni High boys’ program and also will run at Hickory Point on Saturday.
Weible completed last weekend’s 1A Chrisman Regional race in 19 minutes, 14.9 seconds across 3 miles to earn individual advancement to the sectional. He ranked 48th in a loaded boys’ regional field that saw each of the top-nine finishers — Henry Laufenberg among them — clear 17 minutes.
“I actually had a mile (personal record) on my first mile there, which was huge for me,” said Weible, who clocked 5:45 for that opening mile in Chrisman. “We’ve stuck together as a team, and everyone’s improved — myself included in that. That’s all, I guess, we could’ve hoped for.”
Eleanor Laufenberg stopped her clock at 20:43.7 in the girls’ regional race, claiming 22nd place and moving on to the sectional individually.
“We were able to previously run on (the Chrisman course), basically just using all of the knowledge that we’ve been able to gain ... and I was able to take that and apply it as I ran in the (regional) race,” Laufenberg said. “Since our school’s pretty small, it’s been an honor to represent the few of us that are at Academy High.”
Libman’s situation was a bit more tenuous entering the regional. But her time of 22:20.6 was good for 37th place and individual advancement to the sectional.
“I was actually just coming out of an injury (a feared stress fracture), and so it was definitely a difficult race for me,” Libman said. “But I was really excited with the end outcome. It was challenging, but at the end it felt really good.”
The three Owls funnel into a 1A St. Teresa Sectional field that includes 407 total athletes. Powerhouse programs such as Monticello, St. Joseph-Ogden, Uni High and Unity will be involved. So too will individual state title contenders like Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Ryder James, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Eli Mojonnier, Uni High’s Kate Ahmari and Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn.
“It’s been intimidating for them, but what’s great about Athletic.net and stuff like that is there’s videos,” Hummel said. “We went and did a huge race for these guys on the state course in Peoria. Well, they had videos showing them, ‘OK, guys, this is what you’re going into.’ Because otherwise they have no idea.”
All three kids are embracing this latest distance-running challenge.
“There will be tougher competition,” Weible said, “and I think that I can push myself and the rest of the team onward toward going even faster.”
“Definitely the new competition will help,” Laufenberg added. “Running’s definitely a very mental sport, so I hope to continue to push myself and go out fast and just see how it goes.”
“I’m just hoping to go out there and try my very best,” Libman finished. “Just trying to push through the pain when it gets difficult and just keep going.”