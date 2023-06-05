Facing a hard-throwing right-handed pitcher bound for the University of Missouri next season, the Champaign Central baseball team had its season end Monday night one game shy of the Class 3A state tournament.
Effingham defeated the Maroons 4-0 in a 3A super-sectional game at the Workman Family Baseball Field on the Millikin University campus in Decatur, with Josh McDevitt throwing a shutout. McDevitt signed with Missouri last fall.
The Flaming Hearts (22-15) took a 1-0 lead against Central (26-11) in the bottom of the first inning, and Effingham tacked on another run in the bottom of the second and two more additional runs in the bottom of the fourth.
The Maroons had at least one baserunner on in every inning, but couldn't push across any runs in its first shutout of the season.
Effingham advances to play Grayslake Central (33-7) at 10 a.m. Friday in a 3A state semifinal game at Duly Health & Care Field in Joliet.