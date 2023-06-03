They aren’t the flashiest team. Or one loaded with Division I prospects. But the Champaign Central baseball program is back in a sweet spot in the postseason, with the Maroons (25-10) playing Rochester (19-15-1)
at 10 a.m. Saturday in a Class 3A sectional championship game in Lincoln. Sports Editor Matt Daniels takes a look at four items to know before Central tries to add another IHSA postseason plaque to its trophy case:
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Brothers Owen Hobbs and Charlie Hobbs have both played pivotal roles for the Maroons. Owen, a 6-foot-6, 190-pound senior right-handed pitcher, could get the ball to start Saturday’s game against the Rockets like he did in last Saturday’s regional title game against Normal U-High. Owen is 4-3 on the season with a 3.84 earned run average. Charlie, meanwhile, is Central’s junior shortstop and carries a .345 average with 25 RBI, a team-high 38 runs, seven doubles and three triples. He’s also patient in the strike zone, with more walks (12) than strikeouts (eight).
GOOD QUIRKS
A power arm, the Maroons do not have. Central coach John Staab has acknowledged as much, but his plethora of arms are capable of stifling opponents even without a blazing fastball. Like Max Quirk. The 6-2, 180-pound senior right-hander has become the shutdown option for the Maroons in the postseason, though, earning the save against Chatham Glenwood on Thursday and picking up the win against Normal U-High last Saturday. He’s 7-2 on the season with a 3.16 ERA and can fill a variety of roles with quality innings for the Maroons.
BALANCED LINEUP
Line drives, not home runs, define the Maroons’ offensive approach. Junior first baseman T.J. Pipkins has a team-high three home runs to go along with a .408 average and 30 RBI. Sophomore Luke McClure (.375, two home runs, 37 RBI), sophomore Carter Bleakney (.388, two home runs, 21 RBI), junior Sam McArthur (.318, two home runs, 20 RBI), senior Kendall Crawford (.310, one home run, 14 RBI), senior Mitchell Crompton (.376, one home run, 22 RBI), junior Chris Timmons (.333, 24 RBI) and senior Kevin Lehr (.358, 13 RBI) are all capable bats.
POSTSEASON PUSH
Beat Rochester and Central will play in the Decatur Super-Sectional against either Mt. Vernon (23-14) or Effingham (20-15) at 6 p.m. Monday, with a trip to the state tournament next weekend in Joliet on the line. Monday night’s Elite Eight game will take place at Workman Family Baseball Field on the Millikin University campus. If Central can win its next two games, the Maroons — who played in the first IHSA state championship game in 1940 — will make their sixth state tournament appearance and second under Staab. Central finished fourth in Class 3A in 2017.