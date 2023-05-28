BLOOMINGTON — Put Max Quirk on the mound in a regional championship game against Normal U-High, and the Champaign Central baseball team thrives.
Quirk and the Maroons added another piece of postseason hardware to the program’s history on Saturday with a 5-1 win against the Pioneers in a Class 3A Bloomington Regional title game.
Quirk, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound right-handed senior pitcher for Central, threw four shutout innings of relief and struck out six while only giving up two hits. His performance on Saturday comes almost a year to the date after he threw six shutout innings against Normal U-High in a 3A regional title game the Maroons eventually ended up winning 2-1 in eight innings.
Central didn’t need any late-game dramatics on Saturday. All it needed was superb pitching from three seniors in Quirk, Owen Hobbs and Mitchell Crompton.
“One word comes to mind and that’s selflessness,” Central coach John Staab said after his team won its third straight regional title and the sixth regional title in Staab’s 22 seasons in the dugout in charge of the Maroons. “We just tried to staff it and play with some matchups.”
Hobbs, a 6-6, 190-pound right-hander, started and lasted 2 1/3 innings for Central. He gave up three hits and one run and struck out one.
“Owen certainly didn’t want to leave the game, but I’m so appreciative of those guys and their attitudes and efforts,” Staab said. “We talked about halfway through the season and said, ‘Look, we don’t have a power arm. We’ve got four guys that are strike-throwers that are good arms, but the third time going through an order against good hitting teams, we might need to make a change.’ The kids have bought in to the approach.”
Once Hobbs exited, Quirk kept Normal U-High at bay. Again. Staab was quick to only credit Quirk, but also former Central pitcher and assistant coach Dom Erlinger.
“Max really relied on a fastball and slider in the past, but Dom’s been working with him on a curveball,” Staab said. “This year, Max mixed in the curveball well because when his slider is on, it’s really tough to hit. He just pitched outstanding.”
Crompton, a 5-9, 175-pound left-hander, came on to collect the final two outs and send Central (24-10) into a sectional semifinal game against Chatham Glenwood (28-4) at 4:30 p.m. next Thursday in Lincoln. Crompton helped out at the plate, going 1 for 3 with an RBI, while senior Kendall Crawford’s two-run double in the bottom of the second inning put Central ahead for good thanks to a three-run frame that put the Maroons up 3-1.
Junior TJ Pipkins also added two hits in Central’s sixth straight win.
“We’re still trying to process it,” Staab said, “but just so pleased with their effort and heart.”