CHAMPAIGN — Nevaeh Essien had no intention of playing basketball when she entered Jefferson Middle School.
A year later, Pancho Moore saw Essien walking the hallways of the Champaign school and asked a question Essien had heard before.
“I was that tall girl you saw walking around where people would go, ‘Are you in basketball?’” Essien recalled this week.
Essien had other passions and pursuits in her life at the moment.
“I was a musical kid. I don’t even know how many musicals I was in, but then Coach Pancho sees me,” Essien said. “At first, I don’t think I really knew who he was. He stopped me, of course, and asked me, ‘Do you play basketball?’”
The answer was still no, but Essien eventually made her way into the gym at Jefferson, where Moore helped coach the Jaguars.
Essien has hardly left since. Now a senior at Champaign Central, she is one of the key cogs this winter on the Maroons’ girls’ basketball team that carried a 13-13 record into Saturday’s home game with Peoria Notre Dame, but could be a tough out in the postseason when it tips off in mid-February.
Having a Division I player in senior guard Addy McLeod helps. The Winthrop signee who surpassed 1,000 career points earlier this season is capable of taking control of games at times with her outside shooting and ability to get to the basket on a consistent basis.
But the loose, fun nature of this particular Central team gives Moore and his players a belief they could possibly give the Maroons their first regional championship since 2009.
“I don’t think any of the teams that have played us in the regional have seen us at our best, just being whole-heartedly honest,” said Moore, in his eighth season leading the Maroons. “To be a full team and everybody’s healthy, this time of the year, it’s a next-game mentality. You just have to be ready for that one.”
Central senior guard Abby Boland who, like Essien, has known Moore since her middle school days, agrees with the coach she’s gotten to know so well through the years.
“We do have a lot of potential,” Boland said.
Coming togetherEssien, McLeod and Boland are the three captains Central has this season. While they provide the leadership, it’s hard for one to pick among their teammates who brings out the other attributes on this Maroons’ roster.
“This has been a very fun group,” Moore said with a laugh. “It’s definitely been a roller coaster of experience, but I love every minute of it. They are very well-rounded in their energy levels.”
Essien said TikTok is a huge part of this year’s team. The social media site relies on quick, entertaining videos to draw an audience. They’ve found one in the Maroons.
“This is my first year where they’re TikTok-heavy, so there’s a lot of that going on, but it brings positive energy and vibes,” Moore said. “Especially when you’re playing some of these teams and their harder games, sometimes being loose can be a dangerous piece because you’re playing without that fear. With these girls, sometimes you just never know what you’re going to get.”
Even with that new aspect, Moore said he’s enjoyed seeing the growth of this year’s team. The Maroons have hovered near the .500 mark for most of the season, losing games to quality 3A schools like Morton and East St. Louis early in the season at the Morton Thanksgiving Tournament. Playing in the Big 12 Conference has also allowed Central to see some of the top teams in the state, with Peoria ranked third in the most recent Associated Press 3A state poll and Peoria Notre Dame checking in sixth in those same rankings. Lincoln, ranked second in the AP poll this week, is a potential postseason opponent, too.
“We have a lot to prove, especially from our previous seasons,” Essien said. “Coach has been talking a lot about our mental toughness. We’ve got a lot of pieces that no one really knows, and we’ve got a lot to bring out and surprise a lot of people.”
Memories that lastMcLeod isn’t the only future college athlete on Central’s roster this winter.
Boland will play softball at Greenville, with Essien committing this week to play basketball at Eureka College. It’s moments like those that stand out to Moore.
“It’s really all you ask for,” Moore said. “For me, that’s why I coach is for them to become better human beings and individuals. Watching them excel on and off the court, just trying to be there as much as possible. They’ve had my heart since seventh grade. Just who they’ve become, is just like, ‘Wow.’ You’re excited for them to see their next chapter. They’re very selfless and giving and wanting to help other people.”
The feeling is mutual.
“Coming onto the seventh-grade team (at Jefferson), that was his first year coaching me,” Boland said. “He was just energetic. You could tell he wanted to be there and he wanted to be pouring wisdom and his heart into us, whether that was telling us to get on the baseline or doing team bonding or laughing, smiling and telling jokes every single day. You could tell he really wanted to be there.”
The same for Essien. She’s come a long way from a young girl who was only interested in theatre and musicals. Now, she can’t imagine her life without basketball and the memories she’s made along the way playing under Moore, first at Jefferson and then culminating at Central.
“I had never touched a basketball in my life. I didn’t know the rules. I didn’t even own a pair of basketball shoes,” Essien said. “But he got me on the court.”